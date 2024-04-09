Clemson baseball sweeps Notre Dame; drops midweek game against USC Upstate

Game 1: Clemson 7 Notre Dame 3

Another day, another Tiger comeback. Notre Dame held a 3-0 lead going into the 6th before Clemson finally scratched across a run when Will Taylor scored Alden Mathes on an RBI single. Two innings later, Taylor struck again with a two run homer that was a part of a 5 run inning for Clemson and put the good guys ahead 5-3. Jimmy Obertop’s two run blast in the ninth gave Clemson some insurance runs, not that the Tigers needed them as closer Austin Gordon sat down three straight Irish hitters to finish out the game and give Clemson a 7-3 win.

Game 2: Clemson 3 Notre Dame 2

Ethan Darden pitched a gem, going 7.0 innings, striking out 5, and holding Notre Dame to a run. Lucas Mahlstedt and Austin Gordon were able to finish things off as Clemson won a low scoring 3-2 game to take the series. Cam Cannarella and Jacob Hinderleider both had home runs for the Tigers.

Game 3: Clemson 12 Notre Dame 11 (11 innings)

Aidan Knaak was magnificent and the Clemson was one out away in the bottom of the 7th from ending the game with an 11-1 run rule win. But, Clemson couldn’t get that last out before Notre Dame played one more run, and that kept the game going, and gave Notre Dame life. With Erik Backich subbing in a good bit of backups, the Irish found some luck and scored four in the 8th and five in the 9th to tie things up. The teams traded scoreless half innings in the 10th, and in the top of the 11th Jarren Purify and Devin Parks each scored off an error to put Clemson up 12-10. The Irish, of course, wouldn’t go out quietly, as short stop Jack Penney led things off by reaching with an error. He would later come all the way around to score and cut Clemson’s lead in half. But Rocco Reid held his own and was able to finish off the Irish and get Clemson the series sweep.

Midweek Game: USC Upstate 9 Clemson 5

On a dreary Tuesday night, USC Upstate found a spark to upset the Tigers 9-5 and salvage a win in the season series. The Spartans led 5-2 in the seventh before Cam Cannarella and Jimmy Obertop went yard back to back to tie things up at 5 a piece. For Tiger fans, it looked like another come back to add to the lore, but Upstate had other plans. Koby Kropf crushed a grand slam off Rob Hughes in the 8th to put the Spartans up 9-5, and Clemson could not get a second rally going. Jake Cubbler for Upstate moved to 2-1 on the year while Justin LeGuernic fell to 0-1.

The Tigers also received the news today that a date to make up March 1’s game at South Carolina couldn’t be agreed upon, so it will not be played. While this is unfortunate that fans will get robbed a game from College Baseball’s best rivalry, it does mean the series goes in the books as a Clemson season sweep of South Carolina.

The Tigers will now host ACC foe NC State this weekend in a three day tilt.