Rocked U Like a Hurricane: Clemson pitching leads Tigers to series win at Miami

Game 1: Miami 3 Clemson 2

If there was ever a night for Clemson to suffer a heart breaking loss, Thursday night was as good as any given that the bulk of Clemson nation had their focus on the Tiger men’s basketball squad defeating Arizona in the sweet 16. With Tristan Smith out, Matthew Marchal got the nod for game 1, and did a nice job keeping the Canes at bay, allowing 1 run on 6 hits through 4.0 innings pitched. Lucas Mahlstedt followed him with 4.0 innings allowing just 2 hits. The usually reliable Rob Hughes came in for the bottom of the ninth, but it just wasn’t Hughes’s day. After giving up a leadoff walk that eventually ended up at second on a wild pitch, Hughes gave up the walk off homer to catcher Jack Scanlon, who swaggered around the bases in typical Miami fashion. By the end of the Hurricanes’ raucous celebration Scanlon had his jersey completely pulled off. Knowing this Tiger squad like I do, I knew that this wasn’t going to set well with any of them, and that they would have revenge on their minds in the next two games.

Game 2: Clemson 3 Miami 2

The Tigers came out swinging, plating two runs in the top of the first. Jarren Purify singled in the fourth to bring home Will Taylor and put Clemson up 3-1. Miami scratched across a run in the bottom half of the inning, but that’s all they would get. Tiger pitching put on another brilliant performance, with Ethan Darden, Nick Clayton, Drew Titsworth, and Austin Gordon combining to allow 2 runs on 7 hits en route to the win. Clayton came in the fourth with Miami threatening and was able to force a fielder’s choice then strike out two straight Hurricanes to get out of the jam. Gordon struck out two and induced a flyout to Cam Cannarella in the bottom of the ninth to clinch the game.

Game 3: Clemson 7 Miami 0

Saturday was all Tigers, all day as Clemson took game three en route to the Tigers’ first series win against Miami since 2012, and the first one in Coral Gables since 2006. The game also ended Miami’s streak of 16 straight home ACC series wins.

Freshman phenom Aidan Knaak went 7.0 innings, giving up just 2 hits and striking out 10 batters on the day. Reed Harris and Rocco Reid finished off the day each going an inning and allowing 0 hits.

The Tigers now stand at 24-3 overall with a 7-2 ACC record. Clemson is now #2 in the nation in multiple national polls, including D1 Baseball, Perfect Game, and Baseball America. Clemson returns to action Tuesday night at 6:00 PM against USC-Upstate at Greenville’s Flour Field. The Tigers will then travel this weekend to South Bend for a three game tilt with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

We at Shakin the Southland would also like to send our condolences to the Clemson baseball family and the family and friends of former Clemson baseball star Reed Rohlman, who tragically passed away this week at the age of 29 in Florida. If you would like to help Reed’s family with expenses, including vet bills for his beloved dog, please see the embedded tweet below.