Coach Brownell’s Future at Clemson After Elite Eight Run

Clemson’s season ended at the hands of Alabama’s Mark Sears making six consecutive 3-pointers. While it was a disappointing ending, it was nevertheless a historically successful Clemson basketball season.

We entered the year feeling beyond frustrated with Coach Brownell and the basketball program at large due to the horrible way the 2022-23 season ended. They’d reached 18-4 (10-1) before finishing 5-7 including missing the NCAA tournament and losing at home to Morehead State in the NIT. That made it five years since the 2018 Sweet Sixteen run and they’d made the tournament just once (and lost to Rutgers in a 7 vs. 10 upset).

As a result, we entered this year saying it was time for Coach Brownell to guide the program back into in the NCAA tournament. Even beyond that, I was arguing that a one-and-done, wasn’t enough. I wanted to see Clemson actually win a tournament game.

Mission Accomplished.

The Clemson Tigers beat New Mexico to advance past the round of 64 for just the sixth time in school history. At that point, the year was a success and the rest was just bonus in my eyes. With the sharpshooting 3-seed Baylor Bears looming, that was a good thing because odds of another win were slim. KenPom gave Clemson a 35% chance. Clemson wasn’t as intimidated as I was though. They jumped on Baylor early, weathered their rallies, and outplayed them in the final minutes to advance. It was the best win in school history!

Next up was Arizona. The 2-seed Wildcats had nearly the same potent offense as Baylor, but with a much more vicious defense. Odds were even slimmer with KenPom giving the Tigers just a 30% chance to win. Clemson jumped on them early too and built a double-digit lead. Arizona’s defense turned up the heat and they stormed back to not just tie the game, but take the lead. It seemed over at that point given the immense momentum and raucous pro-Arizona crowd in LA’s (absurdly named) Cryto.com Arena, but Clemson again showed resilience. The Tigers outplayed them over the final few minutes, made huge plays down the stretch, and delivered another best in program history win.

A big part of the victory was Brownell’s coaching which included several very successful set plays — most notably three in-bound plays that turned into easy lay-ups/dunks. The move to a zone defense also worked perfectly as Arizona began settling for out-of-rhythm 3-pointers. Frankly, Brad Brownell outcoached a blue blood program and helped Clemson reach the Elite Eight.

Clemson played a solid game against Alabama, but poor free throw shooting from the Tigers coupled with an insanely hot run of 3-point shooting from the Crimson Tide proved too much. While Clemson falls short of the program’s first Final Four, it is still easily among the top three seasons in school history. (The others in consideration are the 1980 Elite Eight team and the 1990 ACC Regular Season Champions who made the Sweet Sixteen.)

Now, with another season of data, how do we view Coach Brownell and the Clemson basketball program? The chart below shows Clemson’s win percentage in each of the past 11 seasons. The orange line is a trend line and what you’ll notice is that it is clearly going up.

Winning percentage can be a little deceptive though because it doesn’t account for strength-of-schedule. Clemson’s win percentage this year was hardly above last year’s, but the team was far better, they just played a much tougher schedule. To account for that, we can look at KenPom ranking over the years.

The trend is even more obvious here. Coach Brownell has Clemson on the ascent.

Some may say that perhaps he has the program on the rise, but the rise has been too slow and look how little he has accomplished over the course of 14 years. If you define a “successful season” as one in which Clemson wins at least one NCAA tournament game, then you could say he is still just 2/14. Even if you soften it to say success is making the tournament, 4/14 still isn’t great. Let’s zoom out further though for context:

Compared to Clemson coaches of the past, Coach Brownell is undoubtedly the best in school history.

Cliff Ellis did great things competing in a loaded ACC including winning the ACC Regular Season Title and reaching the Sweet Sixteen in 1990. Unfortunately, his tenure faded after NCAA trouble in 1990 and he eventually left for Auburn due to frustration with how the university was dealing with the NCAA. Rick Barnes had a great run at Clemson, but only won two tournament games. He had a short tenure that he parlayed into a bigger job (Texas), leaving Clemson with former assistant Larry Schyatt who never found consistent success. Proceeding Coach Brownell was Oliver Purnell who ran a fun full court press, but never won a tournament game.

There’s really little debate that Coach Brownell is the best we’ve ever had, but can we do better? The last two coaches many of us though would offer an upgrade, Will Wade and Mike Young, don’t look as nearly good as Coach Brownell right about now. The former was fired from LSU in scandal and the latter still hasn’t won an NCAA tournament game at Virginia Tech. It’s a big warning in “be careful what you wish for.”

Additionally, there is something we appreciate and brag about for the football program, and we need to start doing the same for basketball: the Clemson culture is special.

Joe Girard III asked by @gray_mann21 what his message to other transfers would be re: coming to Clemson



"Do it"



Says Tigers have an "amazing" culture and he felt that all year. "Someone left cookies on my doorstep the first day. Still don't know who it was" — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 31, 2024

It was a long run to get here under Coach Brownell and perhaps it shouldn’t have taken him 14 years, but perhaps he isn’t the same coach he was 10 years ago either. He seems to have improved as a coach and that should be considered as well.

During Coach Brownell’s first seven years at Clemson, they played in just one NCAA tournament game (excluding play-in games). Over the last seven years, they’ve played in eight NCAA tournament games.

After the team’s recent run, it’s highly probable he will get an extension and a hefty raise from next year’s projected $3 million salary (for reference U of SC’s Lamont Paris makes $4.3 million). He is deserving of that reward and Clemson is fortunate to have a great leader of young men in charge of the basketball program. I sincerely hope this year’s success gets the Clemson family united behind Coach Brownell and his rising basketball program.