Clemson falls short at Wake Forest in regular-season finale

Hunter Sallis scored 22 points, Andrew Carr added 17 and Wake Forest outlasted Clemson 81-76 on Saturday night.

The Demon Deacons stretched a close game out to a 22-16 lead on a Cameron Hildreth jumper with 8:42 remaining in the first half, but a Jack Clark 3-pointer capped a 10-2 Clemson run to take the lead at the 4:45 mark.

Wake then put together a 10-2 run of its own to close the first half with a 34-28 lead. The Tigers stormed back to grab a 40-39 lead, however, capped by another three by Clark and maintained a lead until the 10-minute mark when Parker Friedrichsen’s only basket of the game pushed the Deacs ahead 53-52.

Wake would never surrender the lead again — at one point made 11 straight field-goal attempts — and held off the Tigers for the five-point win.

PJ Hall lead Clemson with 18 points, while Chase Hunter and Joe Girard chipped in 17 and 14, respectively.