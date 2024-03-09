Clemson at Wake Forest for the ACC 4-Seed

Clemson 21-9 (11-8) at Wake Forest 18-12 (10-9)

When: 6:00pm

Where: Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum - Winston-Salem, NC

TV: ACCN

The Clemson Tigers, now up to #23 in KenPom, have a lot on the line in their final game of the season. After losing at Notre Dame, the Tigers bounced back to beat Syracuse and are 7-2 over their past nine games. Had they beaten Notre Dame, they’d have clinched the 4-seed in the ACC, but as it stands, Clemson needs to win this game to clinch.

The 4-seed is incredibly valuable as it provides two byes in the tournament allowing the team to rest on Tuesday and Wednesday and only have to win three in a row. Clemson has not won more than three ACC games consecutively all season so getting the 4-seed is imperative to the Tigers chance to win the event.

Wake Forest has looked like an NCAA tournament team for most of the year, and still ranks #25 in KenPom, but are in the midst of a nasty collapsing. They have lost three-straight including a last-second home loss to Georgia Tech. That loss came largely due to a horrendous missed call. Wake Forest held a 1-point lead in the final minute when a Georgia Tech player fell to the ground with possession of the basketball. Instead of a travel, a held ball was called and it allowed Tech to retain possession. With 3.5 seconds left, they inbounded to their excellent freshman post-player, Baye Ndongo, who lofted up a game-winning hook shot with only 0.4 seconds remaining.

Thanks to the losing steak, Wake Forest finds their NCAA tournament hopes on life support. A fourth-straight loss and second straight home loss might spell doom for their chances at an at-large bid. Because of that, this game may be even bigger for them.

Hunter Sallis is the name to know for Wake Forest. He averages 18 points and 35 minutes per games. The 6-foot-5 wing should draw Jack Clark defensively. It will be fun to see if he can shut him down. Of course, that matchup will go a long way in determining the winner.