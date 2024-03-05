Seniors Lead Clemson to 90-75 Win Against Syracuse

A ridiculous 21 first-half points from PJ Hall propelled Clemson to a 90-75 win over Syracuse on Tuesday, completing their season sweep of the Orange.

Both teams traded buckets in the opening minutes before Hall hit his first five shots, taking Clemson to an 18-9 lead almost entirely on his shooting. Syracuse would claw back, cutting the lead to as little as 2 points with just under five minutes to play. From there the Orange would go cold, committing several turnovers with no field goals, while Clemson would stretch the lead back out to ten.

The Tigers would finish the half with a loud Chase Hunter dunk and a 12-point lead.

Syracuse found 5 straight points out of the break before Clemson responded with 3-pointers from Hunter, Girard, Schieffelin, and Clark. Another big 3 by Chase Hunter pushed the lead to 68-54 with 8 minutes to go, and the Tigers were firmly in control.

Syracuse wouldn’t go away quietly, working the deficit back down to 9 points before Girard was fouled on yet another 3-pointer. Predictably, he drained the free throw and completed the 4-point play.

The Orange steadily chipped in shots but couldn’t keep pace with Clemson’s shooting. In one energetic sequence, Schieffelin grabbed a rebound and fired a deep pass to Hall for the emphatic dunk - moments later he beat the Syracuse press again with a nearly identical assist to Hunter’s dunk.

Even though Syracuse kept nipping at their heels, the Tigers responded over and over with big plays to maintain their grip on the game throughout the night. It was an excellent showing from the seniors especially, as Hall, Hunter, Clark, and Girard combined for 70 of Clemson’s 90 points. Schieffelin was phenomenal and played like a senior himself, going 5-5 on field goals and collecting an impressive 16 rebounds.

Clemson faces Wake Forest for their regular season finale on Saturday.