Clemson Basketball Preview: Syracuse

Again, we come in to a home game asking “Which Clemson team will show up? Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde?”

The cynical and skeptical fans are largely prepared for a dog fight for 40 minutes on Tuesday night. However, there is reason to believe Clemson could once again look like a promising tournament team in its final home game of the season.

If you need a reset from the last game, Clemson defeated Syracuse in the Dome back on February 10th. The Tigers lit up on offense shooting 60% and Joe Girard made his return home by leading all scorers with 18. The Tiger defense was able to put the clamps on Syracuse, holding them to 39.7% shooting for the night.

For the Orange, Judah Mintz, Syracuse’s leading scorer, was held under his season average at 14 points. The Tigers also controlled the glass. Syracuse, who normally averages around 33 rebounds a game was held to 24, getting dominated on the glass by the Tigers.

For the Tigers, controlling the glass will once again be imperative. The biggest question will be if Jack Clark is available to help do so. He was one of two players with 10 rebounds in these teams first matchup a few weeks ago, and if you haven’t seen the disparity of when Clark is playing for the Tigers, it’s staggering. Additionally, Clemson starting five with Jack Clark on the court is one of the best lineups in all of college basketball.

The top lineups by 'Net Rating' among Power 6 teams for their In-Conference games (min. 100 MP): pic.twitter.com/CG7EyqLthf — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) March 4, 2024

PJ Hall needs another solid game, one where he controls the inside. I get he wants to shoot 3’s, but at this point of the season it needs to be about what works the best to set your team up for a win. The Clemson bigs need to assert themselves once again.

Lastly, Joe Girard could go out as a forever Clemson fan favorite (if he already isn’t) with a big performance on Senior Day tomorrow. To have the chance to stick it to his old club in his last home game would be a pretty special feat.

Let’s see how this one goes.

Go Tigers!