Clemson takes two to win baseball series vs South Carolina

Game 1: Postponed

Friday night’s series opener at South Carolina’s Founders Park was postponed due to the torrential rain that was hitting the midlands. A makeup date has not been announced yet, but it will probably be a midweek date in April.

Game 2: Clemson 5 South Carolina 4

After the disappointment of game one getting rained out, game two certainly delivered. Cam Cannarella doubled in the 4th to plate two Tiger runs. Up 2-1 in the 8th, it looked like Clemson had broke the game open when Jacob Hinderleider crushed a 2 run bomb to put Clemson up 4-1. But the Gamecock bats awoke in the top of the 9th with Blake Jackson bringing in a run on a pinch hit triple and Ethan Petry tying it up with a two run homer. At that moment, it looked bleak for Clemson as Sandstorm rang out in Segra Park and the garnet clad fans waved their towels. The teams traded scoreless half innings until the 12th, when Andrew Ciufo crushed an absolute nuke to left center field to give Clemson the win. In just his ninth game as a Tiger, the Georgetown transfer cemented himself forever in Clemson baseball lore.

Game 3: Clemson 5 South Carolina 4

The Cocks struck early with catcher Cole Messina blasting a 2 run homer in the first to get things going. But Will Taylor continued his hot streak as he crushed a solo shot in the bottom of the inning. Trailing 3-1 in the 4th, the Tigers were able to manufacturer a pair of runs to tie it up, including Andrew Ciufo tying things up with an RBI single. Third baseman Nolan Nawrocki put Clemson on top 4-3 with his solo homer in the sixth. Two innings later senior Blake Wright tacked on an insurance run with a solo shot of his own. Ethan Petry answered with a homer in the top of the 9th to cut the lead in half. Petry appeared to exchange words with Nawrocki as he rounded third base, a continuation of the theme of the weekend: a lot of trash talk, seemingly instigated by the Gamecocks. Cole Messina worked a two out walk, but Talmadge LeCroy grounded out to third and end the game, giving Clemson the 2-0 series lead. With Clemson taking the baseball series, Clemson now leads South Carolina 5-4-1 in this academic year’s Palmetto Series. The Tigers will be back in action Wednesday at 4:00 PM as they host the Kansas State Wildcats at Doug Kingsmore.