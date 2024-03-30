Tigers Run Ends in LA, Fall 89-82

The Magical run comes to an end tonight in the City of Angels. Clemson falls in the Elite 8 to Alabama by a score of 89-82. It was disappointing but the Tigers fought to the bitter end.

First off, Alabama definitely caught fire offensively from the last time these 2 teams met in Tuscaloosa. 16 made 3 pointers will do that. Mark Sears led all scoring with 23 and was essentially enough to do the job.

There are a lot of oddities if you dissect the game. Clemson held serve and dictated pace for most of the first half, but went on an all too familiar scoring drought that allowed Alabama to go on a 22-6 scoring run in spite of shooting 33%.

In the second half, Alabama picked up the tempo shooting 44% from 3, but Clemson was able to keep within striking distance. However, every time the Tigers got within a possession, Alabama had an answer.

5 Clemson players finished the night with double figures. Including another gem from Ian Scheffielin.

The Tigers finish 24-12. It’s disappointing, but the ride was fun.

Go Tigers