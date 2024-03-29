Clemson v. Alabama Elite 8 Preview: Tigers Face a Familiar Foe

Currently, it’s 12:05AM Eastern Standard time on Friday. I time stamp this so I can remember the time I got to say “The Clemson Tigers MEN’S BASKETBALL team is going to the ELITE 8.” It’s surreal. I still am having to calm down from what we witnessed in LA tonight.

I time stamp this as well to say that the buzzer has sounded and the 4-seed Alabama Crimson Tide have upset 1-seed North Carolina, 89-87. I’m not going to lie, as a fan I wanted UNC just for the poetic justice that it would be coming from a potential win, but it will be just as fun to see the two teams who faced off on the Gridiron in 2018 for a football national title now face off on the hardwood to punch a ticket to either team’s first Final Four.

The good and bad is Clemson has faced, and beaten, Alabama before. The Tigers went to Tuscaloosa and knocked off the 23rd ranked Tide 85-77. The Tigers leaned on major performances from their trio of Hunter, Hall and Girard. RJ Godfrey and Ian Schieffielin also put in Yeoman’s work in grinding down Alabama while Clemson’s defense held the high-flying Tide to 77.

The good about this match up is simple, Clemson has faced this team before and won. The Tide struggle to defend, and in this most recent iteration of Clemson, defense is the side of the ball that excels. The Tigers have faced three teams in the Tournament that want to get up and down the court and score, and Bama is no different.

That brings me to my second point, the bad part of this: Clemson has faced this team before and won. The old adage goes “It’s hard to beat a team twice” and this is going to push Clemson. The Tide haven’t slowed down at all this year. They average around 91 points a game. Mark Sears and Aaron Estrada are the two main scoring threats, but the entire cast of characters, including their fairly deep bench, pose an extra punch that gives Nate Oats team a shot to get Clemson back.

But again, Clemson has been on a fairly insane run of high caliber shooting and stingy defense. If they continue to play like they have the last three games, they have a shot to do the truly unthinkable.