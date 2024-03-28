Sizzling Tigers hit the road to face Miami

There’s no way to describe last weekend’s contest against Florida State other than magical. The Tigers completed two of the most electric comebacks I’ve ever witnessed on the baseball field, rallying from 8-1 and 11-2 deficits to sweep the ‘Noles. I think we’re all still trying to fathom the feat.

It’s a new weekend, however, and the Tigers turn to their other Florida-based ACC rival, the Miami Hurricanes.

The 2nd-ranked (or 3rd, pick your favorite poll) Tigers (22-2, 5-1 ACC) will travel to Coral Gables to face the Hurricanes (14-10, 5-4 ACC) in a three-game series beginning Thursday night. This will be Clemson’s second ACC road series in three weeks after taking a series in Durham against the Duke Blue Devils two weeks ago.

No one in college baseball is hotter right now than the Tigers’ Blake Wright, who was just named ACC and National Player of the Week after his massive week against the ‘Noles, Winthrop and Presbyterian, going 13-for-22 with six home runs and 21 RBIs, including the two grand slams from this past weekend. Wright is currently tied for sixth in the country with 13 home runs and second in the country with 40 RBIs.

Clemson has risen to No. 2 in the Baseball America polls, their highest ranking since 2007, and No. 3 in the D1Baseball.com rankings and USA Today Coaches’ Poll. The Tigers are currently No. 1 in the NCAA’s RPI metric.

On the Miami side, the Hurricanes have been about as up-and-down as possible this season, with series losses to No. 6 Florida and Notre Dame, but huge series wins over No. 9 Virginia and No. 14 North Carolina. Led by infielders Jason Torres and Daniel Cuvet, the Hurricanes have an offense that has shown the ability to explode at any time. Tiger pitchers will have to have a much better weekend than their showing this past weekend.

The weekend kicks off Thursday night and will conclude on Saturday afternoon. Starting rotations are expected to be released soon. Thursday and Friday night’s games will start at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network while Saturday’s first pitch is set for 1 p.m. on the ACC Network Extra.