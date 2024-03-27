Clemson vs Arizona Q&A Preview With Desert Swarm

After surviving a late rally from the Baylor Bears, Clemson is officially through to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2018. They now get the daunting task of facing the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday evening.

Brian Pedersen from Desert Swarm was kind enough to send us some thoughts on the matchup for a quick preview:

Will Harper: Clemson likes to keep the tempo quite slow in their games, a clear contrast to Arizona’s lightning-quick offense. How does Arizona establish the pace on Thursday against a stingy Tiger defense?

Brian Pedersen: Plenty of teams have tried to slow [the tempo] down against Arizona, using as much of the shot clock as possible, with mixed results. It’s more successful if a team makes the Wildcats take longer on offense, like with a zone, than holding the ball, because if the Wildcats get any chances to get in transition they will. They average 15.2 seconds per offensive possession, the 8th-quickest in the country, and if the shot is there early they will take it.

WH: The most exciting matchup in this game to me is PJ Hall/Ian Schieffelin vs Oumar Ballo/Keshad Johnson. What does Arizona need from their frontcourt to feel good about a win?

BP: Offensive rebounds, made layups, and drawing fouls. Oumar Ballo is a very tough defensive assignment, and he is good at getting opposing bigs into foul trouble. Johnson has made more 3-pointers this season than in his first 4 combined, so his ability to stretch the floor leaves more space inside for lobs and high-low passes.

WH: Caleb Love is the clear scoring leader for the Wildcats - the offense runs largely through his hand. How can Clemson hope to slow him down?

BP: Teams that are most successful against Love face-guard him at all times and never go under screens so as to take away open looks on the perimeter. But if you get too close he’ll drive, and he’s good at drawing fouls going to the rim. Ironically, Arizona actually has a better record when he scores between 9 and 22 points while it is 3-6 when he scores 23-plus.

WH: Clemson is already happy with a Sweet Sixteen berth, but the expectations for Arizona are a bit higher. The Wildcats have notoriously suffered several unexpected early departures from the tournament over the last few years - how has this year’s Arizona squad shown they are capable of playing for a national championship and are they handling the pressure well?

BP: First and foremost, there’s a ton of NCAA tourney experience on the roster. Caleb Love and Keshad Johnson have both played in the national title game, while Oumar Ballo was on the Gonzaga team that made the final in the bubble in 2021. Additionally, Pelle Larsson and Jaden Bradley are in the Sweet 16 for the second time.

This experience paid off early in the season when the Wildcats won at Duke and beat Michigan State in Palm Springs on Thanksgiving while blowing out Wisconsin at home. There were some stinkers in Pac-12 play, with three road losses to the bottom four teams in the standings, but when it’s been a big game they’ve always brought their best.

WH: What is the X-factor for the Wildcats in this matchup?

BP: Balanced scoring. Arizona is 0-5 when three or fewer players score in double figures, compared to 27-3 when four or more reach 10 (including 17-1 with five or more, the only loss being in double OT to FAU in Las Vegas two days before Christmas). Thanks to the quality coming off the bench, the Wildcats have the luxury of one (sometimes two) guys having a bad game and there’s usually someone else to step up.

WH: Finally, a score prediction?

BP: With the ability to play the entire NCAA tourney out west, and with a team full of veterans, anything short of a Final Four appearance is going to be considered a disappointment for this team. Unless Arizona turns it over a ton, Clemson scores off those takeaways, and several guys have bad games all at once, the Wildcats should get back to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015. Arizona wins 74-68.

A big thank you to Brian for taking the time to answer our questions! You can see their Q&A over on Desert Swarm for more on this matchup.

Do you like and appreciate the STS basketball writers? Maybe that’s pushing it, but we know you like Clemson sharpshooter Joe Girard III (“JGIII”)! He has collaborated with a rapidly growing apparel brand, NOVUS, to launch of a new line of Clemson gear ahead of the postseason. The limited-edition collection features sportswear and lifestyle apparel, available until March 28th.

“JG3 has opened doors for NOVUS on both the Syracuse and Clemson campuses, helping us secure licensing deals respectively, and countless relationships that we will cherish,” -Garrett Bernardo, Co-Founder & CEO of NOVUS Clothing Company.

Check out their new Clemson line here. If you see something you like, please consider supporting NOVUS, JGIII, and us whom NOVUS has so graciously partnered with.