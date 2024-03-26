Come Back Cats: Clemson Baseball Rallies Thrice to Sweep Florida State

Game 1: Clemson 15 Florida State 5 (7 innings)

The Noles scored early, the Tigers scored often in this run rule shortened game. FSU plated 4 runs in the top of the 4th before Clemson could record an out, but the Comeback Cats didn’t flinch. From that inning on the Tigers outscored the Noles 15-1 en route to a run rule win that ended when Will Taylor singled in the bottom of the 7th to score Jimmy Obertop and put the Tigers up by 10 runs. Clemson starter Ethan Darden moved to 4-0 on the year, going a career long 6.1 innings, giving up 4 earned runs on 7 hits and 4 strikeouts in the dub. This was the Tigers third run rule shortened win of the season.

Game 2: Clemson 9 Florida State 8

Clemson struck first, when Alden Mathes singled to score Cam Cannarella in the first, but then the Tigers’ offense would go dry for the following 7 innings. The Noles, meanwhile, plated 8 runs through out the game, and an 8-1 deficit in the bottom of the 9th looked to be way too big for most teams, but not this Clemson squad. The Tigers clawed back into striking distance, making it 8-4 with the bases loaded for college baseball’s hottest hitter, Blake Wright. And what the Florida native did next, well, I’ll let you watch for yourself and have William Qualkinbush tell you about it.

The Grand Slam tied it up, and at that point, there was no doubt that Clemson was going to find a way to get that last run. A few batters later, Jacob Hinderleider singled to bring home Jimmy Obertop and give Clemson the series win.

Game 3: Clemson 14 Florida State 12

When FSU plated five runs in the second inning, it didn’t look great. And when the Noles rolled for another five runs in the top of the 5th, it was hard to imagine that even as resilient as our Tigers are, that they would be able to pull off a second 9 run rally. But, lightning struck twice, although this time it was over a pair of innings. Clemson responded to FSU’s 5 run fifth with a 5 run inning of their own. After the magic that the folks at Doug Kingsmore saw on Saturday, the orange and purple clad folks couldn’t help but believe, as FSU pitching wilted with the the 1998 Vengaboys hit “We Like to Party!”, which has become Clemson’s answer to the infamous Texas A&M “Ball 5” chant, as the soundtrack. After the Tigers scratched across two more runs in the seventh, it was Wright time for Blake Wright to do what he does best.

This man is unbelievable. Of course, his performance earned him the ACC Player of the Week and D1 Baseball National Player of the Week Awards.

Will Taylor tacked on an insurance run in the 8th. FSU got one back with a 9th inning Marco Dinges homer, but Rob Hughes stood his ground and finished the job, sending Florida State back to Tallahassee swept.

Tuesday night’s big matchup with Coastal Carolina has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The Tigers will head hit the road for a Thursday through Saturday series at Miami.