Clemson, ACC Sue Each Other

On Tuesday March 19th, Clemson University officially brought legal action against the Atlantic Coast Conference to seek a declaratory judgement. Here’s how to understand a declaratory judgement:

A declaratory judgment is a binding judgment from a court defining the legal relationship between parties and their rights in a matter before the court. When there is uncertainty as to the legal obligations or rights between two parties, a declaratory judgment offers an immediate means to resolve this uncertainty.

Clemson makes three primary arguments.

1) The ACC has publicly stated and filed in their lawsuit against FSU that the Grant of Rights includes rights to games played after a university leaves the ACC. Clemson argues that since the Grant of Rights is only applicable for the conference’s ESPN deal, and their games wouldn’t be a part of such agreement if they left the conference, that the Grant of Rights doesn’t apply if they are no longer a member. Since the ACC’s statements have “chilled” Clemson’s ability to explore joining another conference, they need a judge to give clarity.

2) The exit fee is a unconscionable and unenforceable withdrawal penalty. They should not be required to pay $140.4 million to exit the conference. Commissioner Phillips slipped up and publicly called it a “penalty” instead of damages several years ago. Such a penalty is not enforceable. Since the exit fee is based on a multiple of the conference operating budget, and that budget has nearly triples, so has the penalty — making it far larger than what Clemson approved.

3) They did not break any duties by suing because they don’t owe the ACC fiduciary duties and technically are just seeking judgement anyway.

Additionally, Clemson notes that the ACC “did not hold a vote requesting that its members, including Clemson, approve of the lawsuit against Florida State. Nor has Clemson ever authorized the ACC’s lawsuit against Florida State.” This would seem to be a violation on the by-laws.

The ACC counter-sued the next day to essentially argue that Clemson tricked the ACC into not suing them first. The ACC says the University was preparing the lawsuit while telling them they were trying to engage in productive conversations to avoid legal action. They argue that since the Grant of Rights signatures were collected and finalized in Mecklenburg County (Charlotte), that’s where the court should be tried. Clemson filed in Pickens County, South Carolina.

They also seek to disprove Clemson’s three key points.

In summary, the ACC asks the court to rule that:



- Clemson can't get out of the grant of rights

- Clemson can't challenge the grant of rights

- Clemson can't get out of the exit fee



Largely the same case the ACC is making against FSU (a hearing for that is on Friday) pic.twitter.com/p7o9SOiEtf — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 20, 2024

The ACC even wants damages from Clemson because they say Clemson can’t even challenge the Grant of Rights, in this case seeking clarity. This seems like a weak point which is pre-empted in Clemson’s suit when the University says “Clemson has not breached any legal duty owed to the ACC by filing this lawsuit—which does not challenge the enforceability of the grant of rights but merely seeks a declaratory judgment regarding the scope of rights granted.”

The ACC’s strongest point may be regarding the Grant of Rights applying to schools after they leave the conference. This language seems rather plain in saying “regardless of whether the member institution withdraws from the conference.”

Clemson on Tuesday argued that the grant of rights (through 2036) should not be enforceable on a member if that member leaves the conference.



The first line in this GOR clause that every school signed plainly says it's irrevocable, even if you leave. pic.twitter.com/Q8HawWA93U — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 20, 2024

Clemson makes some interesting points though. Namely that the Grant of Rights is specifically tied to the ESPN deal. They also point out that a school can expelled by a three-fourths vote (excluding the school in question). That means by the ACC’s interpretation they could kick schools out and keep their TV rights.

Regarding the exit fee, the ACC argues that Clemson supported the ACC when the conference got money from Maryland for exiting the conference, but what doesn’t seem to be acknowledged is the fact that the exit fee back then was only $52 million and the ACC only got $31 million of it. Now the ACC is seeking $140.4 million which Clemson says is an excessive penalty far beyond what they envisioned when approving the increase.

Once again, the ACC notes that Clemson took part in and voted for the the increase in the ACC exit fee.



"(T)he Council of Presidents, including Clemson’s then-President, voted to increase the withdrawal payment to 3 times the Conference’s annual operating budget." pic.twitter.com/njRNOuEjts — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 20, 2024

Why Now?

This is purely speculative, but I believe Clemson, a charter member of the ACC truly hoped the ACC could be saved. Perhaps there would be a way to generate more revenue and keep it close enough to retain the tradition of a conference they’ve been in for seven decades. I’m sure they were preparing the lawsuit while working with the ACC to find a way to save the conference. When it became clear there was no saving it, they pulled the trigger.

Two things happened that made it very clear. The ACC added three schools with which there is no traditional or geographic ties to the ACC and in doing so, ended annual games Clemson v. Georgia Tech and Clemson v. NC State games. Clemson voted against this, but it went through anyway. Any nostalgic reasons to save the ACC are gone.

Then, a new agreement with the College Football Playoff was struck and the revenue gap grew by an additional $8 million as the ACC agreed to take less than the Big Ten and SEC. ACC teams will get approximately $13 million while Big Ten and SEC schools get $21 million annually. As stated in Clemson’s lawsuit, this is on top of an already huge media dollar disparity which will start multiplying rapidly as the Big Ten and SEC’s new TV deals begin while the ACC is locked in.

Big Ten: $58.8 million

SEC: $49.9 million

ACC: $37.9 million to $41.3 million.

With the gap getting increasingly wide and the likelihood that conferences will soon directly pay players as employees of some sort, Clemson’s ability to compete at the highest level and the stature of the university at large is at stake. For those reasons, it appears Clemson did the right thing for the long-term well-being of the University.

Do you like and appreciate the STS basketball writers? Maybe that’s pushing it, but we know you like Clemson sharpshooter Joe Girard III (“JGIII”)! He has collaborated with a rapidly growing apparel brand, NOVUS, to launch of a new line of Clemson gear ahead of the postseason. The limited-edition collection features sportswear and lifestyle apparel, available until March 28th.

“JG3 has opened doors for NOVUS on both the Syracuse and Clemson campuses, helping us secure licensing deals respectively, and countless relationships that we will cherish,” -Garrett Bernardo, Co-Founder & CEO of NOVUS Clothing Company.

Check out the their new Clemson line here. If you see something you like, please consider supporting NOVUS, JGIII, and us who NOVUS has so graciously partnered with.