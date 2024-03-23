Clemson vs. Baylor in Round of 32

Clemson Tigers (22-11) vs. Baylor Bears (24-10)

When: 6:10pm Eastern

Where: FedEx Forum - Memphis, TN

TV: TNT

The Tigers have had a successful season, reaching the NCAA tournament for the 14th time and advancing to the Round of 32 for the sixth time in school history. Las Vegas favored their first round opponent, the 11-seed New Mexico Lobos, but the Classic Brownell defense of ole showed up and the Tigers held the Lobos to just 56 points in a dominating 21-point win.

Baylor was every bit as dominant in their opening round game. They faced a weaker opponent (Colgate), but did what a great team should and won by 25. Now, they face off with the Tigers in the second round.

Clemson and New Mexico had very contrasting styles leading to a matchup that we predicted would favor Clemson. New Mexico liked to play fast and score with guards on the move. They’re not a good 3-point shooting team and proved it by going 3-23 from deep. Baylor is the opposite. They like to play at a more controlled pace, even slower than Clemson, and are deadly from 3. Their team 39.9% 3P% is the 4th best in the country. This game will look much different.

The Bears boast four different players who have made 30 or more 3-pointers while shooting above a 34% clip. Clemson only has one, Joe Girard III. Baylor has an incredibly deep assortment of offensive weapons. Point guard Ray Dennis averages 6.9 assists and 13.2 points per game. In the backcourt with him are two scoring weapons, 6-foot-5 Ja’Kobe Walter is the leading scorer averaging 14.4 while 6-foot-4 Jayden Nunn shoots an insane 44.9% from 3. The Bears have six players averaging double-digit scoring. Clemson’s scoring is much more concentrated with only three players above 10 points per game.

After researching the Bear’s offense it seems like Clemson has no chance, but KenPom gives Clemson a 40% win probability. Why? The Tigers have the better defense. Baylor ranks 5th in offensive efficiency but only 74th in defensive efficiency. While they defend the 3 fine and rebound well, they’re susceptible inside the arc allowing a 51.9% 2P% (246th nationally). While Clemson is 73rd in blocked shot percentage, Baylor is just 219th. The Tigers must attack.

Baylor starts a 7-foot freshman from Camaroon at center, Yves Missi. He has foul issues like PJ Hall (they both average 4.2 fouls called per 40 mins). Missi averages 11 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Clemson needs to win this matchup because — barring a Joe Girard III outburst — they’re not going to win a 3-point shooting contest against Baylor.

To win, Clemson must play a different type of game than they did against New Mexico. They’ll need more inside-out action on offense while allowing fewer 3-pointers on defense. They probably can’t survive another cold shooting night from Joe Girard III or more silly fouls from PJ Hall. They need both of them playing up to their capability, and the up-and-down Chase Hunter to play to his high ceiling as he did against New Mexico. If you can get all three going at once, that’s how you beat Baylor and reach Clemson’s fifth-ever Sweet 16.