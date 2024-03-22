The Tigers Advance! Clemson 77 - New Mexico 56

The 5th-seeded Clemson Tigers, led by 21 points and 6 assists by Chase Hunter, and 16 points and 12 rebounds from Ian Schieffelin, dispatched the 11th-seeded New Mexico Lobos 77-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers started hot.

The Lobos had no answer for PJ on the outside or Ian Schieffelin on the inside in the first half. In fact, the Clemson frontcourt won the game for the Tigers in the first half. Hall, Schieffelin, Clark, and RJ Godfrey scored 30 of Clemson’s 42 first-half points. Chase Hunter provided scoring punch from the guard position, driving the ball with authority and finding his way to the foul line for 6 points. Joe Girard, despite shooting 2-8 from deep for the game, hit two big first-half 3’s that helped push the lead to 20+ points in the first half.

Clemson paired a smoking hot first-half offense with stifling defense. New Mexico’s top two scorers, Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr., couldn’t get anything going. Mashburn finished the game shooting 1-11 for 6 points. House went 4-14 for 12 points and only hit 2-8 3-point attempts. Clemson kept scoring as the Lobos chucked brick after brick at the unsuspecting rim.

In a game where the 6th-seeded Tigers were betting underdogs to the 11th-seeded Lobos, the Tigers, Brad Brownell’s underdog Clemson team ended the game in the first half. The run every Clemson fan expected from New Mexico never materialized. When PJ Hall went to the bench with 2 fouls and 4:51 remaining in the first half, the score was Clemson 34 - New Mexico 21. The Tigers took a 42-28 lead into the half. That may have been New Mexico’s best opportunity to get back into the game, but 4 points from RJ Godfrey and Clark and Hunter combining for 4 helped extinguish any New Mexico ideas of a late push.

Just in case Richard Pitino delivered a banger halftime speech, Clemson came out in the second half and scored 9 of the first 11 points of the half, stretching the lead to 51-31 on a Chase Hunter jumper with 17:17 remaining the half. Anytime it looked like New Mexico was finding something, Clemson either came up with a defensive stop or hit a run-breaking shot.

Two Jamal Mashburn Jr. free throws cut the lead to 54-40 with 12:00 remaining, making Clemson fans a little uncomfortable, but Chase Hunter’s personal 5-point scoring run over the next two minutes pushed the lead back to 19, extinguishing any hopes of a comeback for the Mountain West Tournament Champs.

The last 12 minutes of the game were some of the most boring I’ve ever experienced as a Clemson fan. I kept looking at the scoreboard, looking for the comeback, and Clemson kept extending the lead, and that was despite New Mexico dominating the offensive boards only to miss more shots. The Tigers held them to 29% shooting overall and 13% (3-23) from 3, while shooting 44.4% overall and 33% (7-21) from 3.

Brad Brownell even managed to get the walk-ons into the game late. Not too shabby for the underdog Tigers.

After watching the three other 6-seeds go down, Clemson was never stressed in this game. It’s strange because if you told Richard Pitino that Joe Girard and PJ Hall would combine for 21 points on 10-28 shooting, he would have been pretty confident about the outcome going his way. The same goes for the Lobos dominating Clemson on the offensive glass, 18-11.

What they didn’t account for is Chase Hunter playing the game of his Clemson life. After a horrific ACC Tournament game (0-10 shooting), Chase controlled this game, leading the team in both points (21) and assists (6). RJ Godfrey, Jack Clark, and Chauncy Wiggins also provided the Tigers with 17 combined points, and picking up the slack for the struggling Girard.

This was a total team performance.

The win puts the Tigers into the round of 32 on Sunday where they will face the 3-seed Baylor Bears. Baylor dismantled Colgate 92-67 setting up a match-up between two teams coming off solid games with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

Sounds Exciting. I’ll probably watch.

