Clemson Basketball: Lethargic Tigers lose....again.

Is there anything better than having the high of watching Clemson baseball walk off South Carolina than having the wet blanket of Clemson basketball lower your expectations of an upbeat weekend?

It’s 2 steps forward, 15 steps backward with this team. You can’t seem to trust any string of wins this team puts together at this point.

Seriously, barring a miracle late season run, the 2024 team will be forever known as “the most talented team who could not execute at the most critical moments.” Tonight was just another example. I get it, it’s hard to win on the road in the ACC....but Notre Dame is 6-11, in the bottom quadrant of the conference, and lost their top 7 scorers from a year ago.

And yet, Clemson farted out an uninspired (and unsurprising at this point) effort and fell to the Irish 69-62.

Kudos to the Irish. They played to their Identity and stuck to their guns. Markus Burton, the Irish leading scorer, led them in scoring once again with 21. They dictated tempo, and Clemson seemed to be just fine allowing them to take the air out of the ball.

For the Tiger, PJ Hall led the team with 21 points. However, seeing “2-10 from 3PT” on the stat sheet might make you want to bang your head against the wall thinking about how this team didn’t concentrate on dominating the blocks against a team they should have. A slow start by Joe Girard, an injury to Jack Clark, and a “no show” performance by Chase Hunter certainly buried any Clemson hopes.

The Tigers are fortunate to have had the early season success and some clutch road wins that have held up well. A tournament birth is certainly a lock, but there is no telling how this season will end.

The Tigers have the talent surprise everyone in March.

But, they also have the inconsistent play that could lead to a loss to a mid-major.

Who knows at this point?