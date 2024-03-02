Clemson Basketball: Notre Dame Preview

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Overall Record: 11-17

Big 10 Record: 6-11 (11th)

KenPom Ranking: 129

Game Information

Location: Joyce Center

Tip Time: 7:45

TV: The CW (right after One Tree Hill and before Charmed)

Basic Information

Location: South Bend, Indiana

Type of School: Private Research University

Mascot: Leprechaun

Head Coach - Micah Shrewsberry

Seasons at Notre Dame: 1

Other Head Coaching Jobs: Penn State (37-31)

Career Record: 48-48

Conference Championships: 0

Conference Tournament Championships: 0

NCAA Appearances: 1 (1-1)

Final Four Appearances: 0

Kenpom Style of Play

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Adj. Efficiency: 101.6 (265)

Avg. Poss. Length: 19.8 (353)

Defense

Adj. Efficiency: 97.6 (29)

Avg. Poss. Length: 17.3 (134)

Adjusted Tempo

64.3 (339)

Kenpom 4 Factors

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Effective FG%: 47.4 (294)

Turnover %: 19.6 (321)

Off. Reb. %: 29 (178)

FTA/FGA: 26.5 (336)

Defense

Effective FG%: 47.8 (52)

Turnover %: 16 (257)

Off. Reb. %: 25.8 (59)

FTA/FGA: 26.8 (37)

Personnel

Notre Dame Starters Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Point Guard 3 Markus Burton Fr. 5'11" 166 N/A 33.5 17.2 3.2 4.3 Shooting Guard 11 Braeden Shrewsberry Fr. 6'3" 208 N/A 27.5 10 2.5 0.8 Small Forward 13 Tae Davis So. 6'9" 208 Seton Hall 25.7 8.3 5 0.6 Power Forward 0 Carey Booth Fr. 6'10" 203 N/A 19.1 6.1 4.2 0.5 Center 14 Kebba Njie So. 6'10" 254 Penn State 24.8 4.5 5.5 0.8

Notre Dame Bench Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Center 25 Matt Zona Sr. 6'9" 252 N/A 11 2.1 2.4 0.5 Guard 2 Logan Imes Fr. 6'4" 189 N/A 17.2 2.2 2.4 1.2 Guard 1 Julian Roper Jr. 6'4" 210 Northwestern 24.6 5.7 4.4 0.7

Notre Dame on Offense

Clemson fans, meet Markus Burton. It’s hard to make any assumptions about a player sticking around on any particular team, but I get the feeling we’ll be seeing a lot of Mr. Burton over the next 3 years.

At 5’11” and 166 pounds, the freshman out of Mishawaka, Indiana, doesn’t look like he plays college basketball, but that assumption goes out the window as soon as the ball is tipped. Speaking of the ball, that’s where you’ll find Burton. He’s 7th in the nation in the percentage of possessions used at 33.3%. He runs the show for the Fighting Irish, taking 32.9% (25th) of their shots when he’s on the court, and he’s on the court for 82.5% of Notre Dame’s minutes.

The good news is he’s not a great 3-point shooter, at 30% on 34-144 attempts. The bad news is he’s great everywhere else. His assist rate of 35 is good for 20th in the nation. He shoots 83% from the line and draws about 4.5 fouls a game. If you haven’t figured it out by looking at his profile yet, Burton is an absolute blur with the ball in his hands.

Clemson’s first, second, and third job is keeping Burton out of the lane. He may be small, but he’s a tough finisher around the rim capable of bouncing off contact and still putting the ball through the hoop. When a center like PJ Hall is lurking, he’s got a devastating floater from the middle of the lane that teases shot blockers before dropping just over their fingertips. Once he gets his drive game going, he starts kicking the ball out to shooters, because teams start collapsing their defense to try to keep him out of the paint.

Notre Dame is still super young, starting 3 freshmen and 2 sophomores, and they’re not the best finishers yet. Braden Shrewsberry, the coach’s son, is their best 3-point shooter, hitting 37% of his attempts from deep, and he’s got a deadly quick trigger and no conscience. He’s attempted 183 3’s. To put that in perspective, the next guy on the list in terms of 3’s attempted is Markus Burton with 114. Shrewsberry looks to come off every screen gunning and won’t hesitate to pull the trigger on a drive and kick opportunity from Burton. These two guards are going to be a problem for the ACC (assuming there is an ACC) over the next several seasons.

Tae Davis starts at small forward (or at least he did against Wake). The 6’9’ sophomore transfer out of Seton Hall is their go-to guy on the inside and the best rim finisher on Notre Dame. He’s got plenty of bounce and won’t hesitate to try to put a defender on a poster. I anticipate at least one Davis vs. Hall duel at the rim today. He looks scrawny, but his bounce lets him get on the offensive glass. He’ll be one of the better athletes on either team.

Carey Booth, son of former Penn State star and current Denver Nuggets GM Calvin Booth, followed Coach Shrewsberry to Notre Dame after initially committing to his father’s alma mater. Considered the 59th best player in the 2023 recruiting class, he’s the highest-rated player on Notre Dame, and yet another freshman to contend with down the line. Similar to Clemson’s Chauncey Wiggins, he’s a power forward that won’t hesitate to pull up from deep, but his shot selection is sometimes questionable. He shoots a bunch of 3’s but as of yet, he doesn’t make a bunch of 3’s, only connecting on 27% of his 92 attempts. Still, he’s not a player Clemson can afford to leave open because he has the ability to get hot and stay hot.

Kebba Njie and Matt Zona on the interior are basically screeners and rebounders. I don’t anticipate either being a major factor in the scoring column, but Clemson has to keep them off the boards because Notre Dame loves to grind the clock, and any offensive board means another 12-15 seconds of defense.

Clemson has to limit Notre Dame to one shot and try to speed them up. Left to their own devices, Burton will dribble the clock down under 10 and then try to get in the lane and either find a shot for himself or a teammate late. They want to control the game with their offense and limit their opponents’ opportunities on offense.

Notre Dame on Defense

Defense is where Notre Dame thrives. They protect the paint, don’t foul, and generally make things difficult for their opponents. They don’t create many turnovers, with the exception of Burton, who will simply take the ball from an opposing guard a couple of times a game with his lightning-quick hands.

Shrewsberry is a former Purdue assistant coach, and his system borrows heavily from Matt Painter. Notre Dame plays solid, efficient defense and doesn’t give up many easy looks. They’re going to double the post and make Clemson hit shots with a hand in their face.

Clemson’s shooting needs to stay hot because that’s where Notre Dame (and Purdue) give up opportunities. They don’t give up wide-open looks, but shooters that can hit over closeouts will find opportunities. This is a game custom-made for Joe G’s quick trigger.

Clemson can’t become too enamored with the 3-ball, though, because that plays into Notre Dame’s hands. Ideally, they want you to come down, throw up a contested 3 early in the clock, and then play defense for another 35 seconds. They play so slow on offense it almost makes teams play fast on the other end out of impatience. The Tigers have to maintain their discipline and not settle for decent shots early, and instead work for good shots, regardless of how long Notre Dame holds the ball on the other end.

Prediction

KenPom

Notre Dame - 69

Clemson - 62

Drew

I abstain yet again.

If you’ve followed my writing over the last several years, you know I generally don’t lack confidence. Clemson should win this game, but Notre Dame is the type of team that can give them trouble if the 3 isn’t falling. The Fighting Irish are playing their best basketball of the season, winning 5 of their last 6 including 3 straight at home. They knocked off Wake Forest last time out 70-65 and would love to snipe another of the top tier ACC teams today.

If Clemson takes smart shots and don’t lose focus on defense they’ll be fine. I have no idea if that happens. Consider me once bitten, twice shy when it comes to Clemson basketball.