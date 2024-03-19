To Beat the Devil: Clemson Baseball Wins Huge Series at Duke

Game 1: Duke 5 Clemson 2

Duke pitcher Jonathan Santucci gave Clemson batters fits as he struck out 11 Tigers, and Duke’s marvelous defense kept the Tigers limited to 2 runs as Duke was able to smother Clemson 5-2 to take game one of the series. Clemson’s runs came early as Cam Cannarella scored an unearned run in the first and Blake Wright blasted a solo shot to center in the fourth. Duke roughed up starter Austin Gordon in the first going up 3-1 before Gordon settled in. Gordon went for 3 innings, only surrendering one more run after the first en route to his first loss of the season.

Game 2: Clemson 8 Duke 7

Once again, the Tigers started things off in the first with Cam Cannarella plating the first run of the day. The Tigers offense was much more lively on Saturday, and leading 4-2 in the 7th, Clemson took a commanding lead when Tristan Bissetta crushed a grand slam to right field, extending Clemson’s lead to 8-2. But, the Devils weren’t going to go quietly as Duke hitters tagged Ethan Darden in the bottom half of the inning for 5 runs of their own, cutting the Clemson lead to one. Lucas Mahlstedt and Rob Hughes combined to finish out the game and hold Duke at bay as Clemson evened the series.

Game 3: Clemson 8 Duke 6 (10 innings)

Sunday’s rubber match delivered as two of the conference’s best teams battled it out for the series. Again the Tigers jumped out to the lead early when Blake Wright homered to score himself and Will Taylor in the first. Freshman Aiden Knaak had a fantastic day, going 6.1 innings with 9 strikeouts and 1 earned run. Clemson looked to be comfortably up 5-2 in the 8th before the Devils mounted a furious comeback. AJ Gracia ripped a two run homer and Devin Obee scored off of a sacrifice fly from Wallace Clark to knot things up at 5-5. Neither offense could get much cooking in the 9th, but Clemson’s Jimmy Obertop broke the tie in the 10th with a solo shot. A few batters later. Jacob Hinderleider tacked on a pair of runs with his two run bomb. Matthew Marchal was able to get out of the bottom of the 10th only allowing one Duke run, and the Tigers came away with their first ACC series win of the season.

Clemson now finds itself in the top 5 of many national polls, including #4 in D1 Baseball’s Top 25 and #3 in Baseball America and the NCBWA rankings. Clemson hosts instate for Winthrop on Tuesday evening, has a date with Presbyterian in Greenville on Wednesday, and then has another big conference test as the undefeated, #12 Florida State Seminoles come to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the weekend set.