Clemson Basketball Earns 6-Seed, Will Face New Mexico Lobos

Clemson (6-seed) vs. New Mexico (11-seed)

When: Friday, 3:10pm

Where: FedEx Forum - Memphis, TN

TV: TRUtv

Did Clemson basketball finally catch a break?

New Mexico is a more than worthy opponent, but Clemson fans have to be pleased to see a six rather than a seven or eight next to their team’s name. After losing three of their last four games, two of which were their worst losses of the year (sans Georgia Tech at home), it seemed like the sky was falling.

Fortunately, the committee was consistent. Last year, Clemson had a strong ACC regular season, but didn’t accomplish much in non-conference play and had two bad losses (U of SC and Loyola-Chicago). There was seemingly an over-emphasis on non-conference play and the Tigers were left out. Now, the scenario is reversed. Clemson had a spectacular non-conference performance with wins over four NCAA tournament teams (Alabama, U of SC, TCU, and Boise [play-in game]), but was 11-9 in the ACC plus a 10th loss in the ACC tournament. They went from 11-1 to 21-11 meaning they finished 10-10. Consistent with last year, the committee avoided recency bias and heavily weighed non-conference play. As a result, Clemson is in a strong position as a six-seed.

It is hard to complain, but the Tigers drew by far the highest ranked 11-seed (per KenPom). New Mexico is ranked No. 23 while the other 11-seeds rank 55 (Oregon), 58 (NC State), and 86 (Duquesne).

Nevertheless, there are several things to feel good about. One is the location. The game is hosted in the FedEx Forum in Memphis. Clemson has already played there once this year. Hopefully, that helps alleviate some of the big game nerves playing in an NBA arena.

The Tigers and Lobos have very contrasting styles, which should make for a fun game. The Lobos have a great defense and want to play fast. They want to get steals and blocks (which they do in spades) and then go, go go. Their average possession length is the 12th shortest in the nation. They are not a good 3-point shooting team and their bigs are not prolific scorers. If the Tigers can slow this game down, they’ll have a major advantage advantage.

New Mexico has two guards to watch out for. Jaelen House is a 6-foot senior guard who averages 16.1 ppg and just went off for 28 in the MWC Championship, and Jamal Mashburn Jr. (son of NBA All-Star) who averages 14.4 and had 21 in that MWC Championship win. The latter of course elicits painful flashbacks from the 2021 NCAA tournament when Ron Harper Jr. helped lead Rutgers over Clemson. Nonetheless, New Mexico really needs their guards to outplay Clemson’s guards. This highlights the importance of Chase Hunter playing well. Clemson is a top-25 caliber team when he plays well, but gets blown out by Boston College when he doesn’t (he went 0-10 from the field).

Clemson obviously needs to play better than they have the past four games, but this looks on paper to be a solid matchup for the Tigers. KenPom has the Lobos ranked 23rd, and gives them a 55% chance to beat Clemson. I’m not sure I buy it. The committee gave bids to six teams from the Mountain West compared to just four for the ACC, but I still have a hard time believing it. It seems like a soft non-conference schedule in which New Mexico went 0-1 against top 90 teams makes them hard to read.

I entered Selection Sunday feeling pessimistic. I fully expected to see the Tigers as a 7-seed paired up with a high-major opponent like Michigan State or Colorado. I was not feeling good about how this season appeared poised to end. Now, I have new life. The postseason is everything in college basketball. This isn’t (pre-playoff expansion) college football where people talk about how many regular season games you won. The next few games determine your legacy in college basketball.

In my season preview, I argued that a successful season would be determined by whether or not they make the NCAA tournament AND advance to the Round of 32. They’ve only done that five times ever. I believe there’s a better than 50-50 shot they do it now, and if postseason success really determines legacy, that means they’ll prove themselves to be one of the six best teams in school history.

For more, check out my video (sponsored by the Respian Man adventure novel).