Clemson Basketball: So we’re doing this again?

Look, I’ve held my tongue when writing this year. I try to stay on point, and focus on the game and not get lost in the greater realities and feelings I have in the moment that buzzer sounds. But at some point, things need to be said. And it’s not so rosy tonight.

The “best” basketball roster that Brad Brownell assembled, coached and preached to the public that would change the course of the program....just got slaughtered in the 2nd round of the ACC Tournament. 76-55. They lost by 21 points, were held under 60 and were absolutely mauled on the boards with an all ACC center and an the ACC most improved player on the blocks. Let that sink in.

The regular season ends 21-11. Over the last 14 years we’ve been spoon fed mediocrity, so on the surface a sure fire tournament appearance looks amazing. Any 20 plus win year with a chance to go to the dance normally gets a “nice” out of the casual Clemson basketball fan.

But not this year.

A loss next week would make this team....”the best team since 97” billed by some......end the season as just average.

The best pure Center, the most improved player, the 3rd best 3 point shooter in ACC History with another veteran guard who could score in 2023. In the beginning there looked to be depth, there looked to be offense. There looked to be some real hope and optimism. But here we are.

Just. Average.

There is no reason to recap the stats. Clemson was punished in every category, the looked lethargic, made juvenile (as in worse than JV) mistakes that shouldn’t happen with the type of seniority on this team. Much less at this point in the season.

There is still one chance left to make a mark. Get to the second weekend of the tournament and this writer will gladly take the “L” in overreaction of a special season. But lose next week, and especially if your rival excels, then the conversation needs to move to why did this happen and what should be done about it.

But we’ll leave that answer for a later date.

Go Tigers