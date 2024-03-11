ACC Basketball Tournament Preview: Clemson Tigers

In 13 seasons as Head Coach, Brad Brownell has never won multiple games in the ACC tournament. More broadly, Clemson has never won the ACC tournament which goes all the way back to 1954. Will this year bring anything different? Here’s the set-up:

If Clemson had beaten Notre Dame or Wake Forest, they would have been the 4-seed and only need to win three games to capture the tournament championship. Because they lost two of their final three games, Pittsburgh (12-8) surpassed them. At 11-9, Clemson finished in a three-way tie with Wake Forest and Syracuse and landed as the 6-seed.

The Tigers will rest on Tuesday while the 10-15 seeds battle and then play the winner of no. 11 Boston College vs. no. 14 Miami. Clemson beat a short-handed Boston College squad early in ACC play in their only matchup while splitting a pair of games against Miami.

Miami is probably the biggest disappointment in the ACC this year. They reached the Final Four last year and while a step back was expected, they still returned a ton of talent. That includes Norchad Omier, a 6-7 Nicaraguan who is averaging 17.0 points and 9.9 rebounds per game despite giving up several inches to the conference’s top big men and talented point guard Nijel Pack. The Hurricanes started ACC play at 2-0 including an offensive explosion vs. Clemson. From there, they stumbled to 15-7 (6-5), but still seemed like a quality team. Then they lost nine straight to end the season at 15-16 (6-14). Among those losses are 8 and 10-point defeats at the hands of the Boston College Eagles.

Boston College is coming off back-to-back wins, albeit against the no. 14 (Miami) and no. 15 (Louisville) teams in the conference. BC 7-footer Quinten Post has scored 83 points and corralled 37 rebounds over his past four games. He has only missed one game this season and it came against Clemson. I expect to see him on Wednesday after Boston College dispatches a Miami team that is playing well-below their talent level.

As mentioned, Coach Brownell has never strung together multiple ACC tournament wins. In fact, there have only been three seasons that included multiple postseason wins of any sort (including the NIT).

Whenever a sport has a large playoff system (e.g., college football starting next season, all US pro sports, and in the most extreme version, the NCAA basketball tournament) the point of the regular season is simply to position yourself for success in the postseason. Clemson has done that somewhat well this year. Obviously, the difference between a 4-seed and a 5 or 6-seed in the ACC and NCAA tournaments is huge. Nevertheless, they’ve still earned one bye in the ACC tournament and a good enough seed in the NCAA tournament to likely draw an 11 or 12-seed that either won a weak conference or had to slog through a play-in game. How we measure the success of this season will depend on what happens next.

I am looking for three more wins out of this team. If they can manage three total post-season wins, my heart will be content.

The first opportunity will come on Wednesday at 9pm vs. Boston College. This is a must-win game for Clemson to feel comfortable holding onto the NCAA 5-seed they’re currently projected for. It could be the difference between playing a 12-seed like Princeton or a considerably tougher 11-seed like St. John’s or Villanova.

If Clemson advances, they’ll have Virginia waiting. Virginia already beat Clemson once this season. The Cavs have Clemson’s number in the most severe sense. That game won’t tip until 9:30pm (if they’re running on time) and will likely be a low-scoring battle. It was 66-65 the last time the two teams met. I can’t in good faith recommend staying awake for that one, but if Clemson is to win it, they’ll essentially lock up no worse than a 5-seed in the NCAA tournament and (assuming Duke beats Syracuse/NCSU/UL) have a chance to avenge the unfair, unjust, and frankly gross loss they endured in Durham. Duke has four wins (Michigan State, Baylor, Clemson, and Wake Forest) against teams in the KenPom top 45— the same number as Clemson. I don’t believe in this Duke team and think Clemson or UNC will eliminate them from this tournament.

North Carolina will likely await in the championship game. They’re currently on a 6-game win streak and earlier won 8-straight ACC games. I believe they’re the best team in the conference and will win the tournament and (if given a reasonable draw) will make an NCAA tournament run.

Expectation: Defeat Boston College on Wednesday, wake up to see we lost 69-62 to Virginia

Hope: Defeat Boston College, find a way to reach 70 and beat Virginia, avenge the loss to Duke, and reach the ACC Championship game. Anything can happen in a one game.

Other games to keep an eye on:

Tuesday 7pm ACCN - Boston College vs. Miami (winner plays Clemson)

Thursday 2:30pm ESPN2 - Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest (assuming Wake Forest wins on Wednesday, it will set-up what appears to be an NCAA tournament play-in game).