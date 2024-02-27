Clemson Basketball: Big Second Half Propels Tigers Past Pitt

“Is Clemson basketball turning a corner?” is becoming as synonymous a question as the general “Do they need a 3 here” question that seems to be in every broadcast.

But the question needs to be asked. Especially after tonight.

The Tigers moved to 10-7 in the ACC, with a 69-62 comeback win over the pesky Pitt Panthers. And if we’re talking about some of the tropes that have plagued Clemson this season, they were abundant in this game.

Long swathes of time with no scoring? Check.

Refs with active whistles? You know it.

An opponent that hits literally only 3’s? In the first half, at least.

Abhorrently careless turnovers? Absolutely.

But this is where the question of Clemson’s growth should be asked. There have been several games this season, even in the last 2 weeks, where Clemson came back from a deficit, let a team hang around, and ended up losing. But not tonight.

The cast of Clemson characters were much of the same tonight. Joe Girard hit clutch shots, ending his night with 15. PJ Hall, steady as always, finished with 12. Chase Hunter continues to be more of a factor, scoring 15. Hunter hit an absolutely massive bucket in the final minute tonight that put the game away.

But the man of the match tonight goes to Ian Shieffelin with a do it all” performance that gave him a double-double (15 pts, 12 rebounds). He was an animal on the glass, taking control of the boards in the most crucial stretch of the game. He hit some tough shots, and even continued to be red hot in conference play shooting 3’s.

Another shout out to the unsung hero of the game, Josh Beadle. 8 points doesn’t really jump off the stat sheet, but the freshman from Columbia has shown a ton of growth and maturation with his game. His buckets were crucial. He knew when to attack the rim, and he took advantage.

It was an impressive night for the Tigers. Shortly after the win, NC State lost to Florida State, which is key for Clemson because the Wolfpack held a tie-breaker in the ACC standings over the Tigers. Clemson now has the better record and controls their own destiny to earn the 4-seed in the ACC tournament and get the hugely valuable double-bye. The Irish beckon in South Bend this weekend after they beat Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

Go Tigers!