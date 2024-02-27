Clemson Basketball: Pittsburgh Preview

Clemson 19-8 (9-7) vs Pittsburgh 18-9 (9-7)

When: Tuesday, 7 PM

Location: Littlejohn Coliseum - Clemson, SC

TV: ACCN

Clemson has all but secured an NCAA tournament berth at this point in the season and is now jockeying with other ACC teams for that higher seed in the conference playoff. The Tigers have been on a tear lately, but the Pittsburgh Panthers bring a strong 6-3 road record to Littlejohn Coliseum.

Pitt’s attack will run through Blake Hinson, who is averaging the second most PPG in the ACC (18.9), as well as leading outright for made 3-pointers (95). He is the Panthers’ largest threat and limiting him must be a priority for the Tigers. After giving up 78 to NC State, Clemson has buckled down defensively and has shown improvement across the board - they held Georgia Tech to a season-low 57 points and effectively stymied FSU’s offense for much of the night.

For Clemson, Chase Hunter is finding lanes to the basket but also heating up from beyond the arc, a deadly addition to this Tiger offense. PJ Hall is the clear #1 weapon for the Tigers, but he needs to play a cleaner game to avoid the foul trouble he encountered against the Seminoles. Joe Girard continues to light up opposing defenses and must stay hot if Blake Hinson has a big night for Pitt.

I like where Clemson is right now and think they can beat just about anyone when they are playing smart. Even when Hall and Schieffelin have an off night, Brownell’s roster can flex out big performances from the bench to help Hunter and Girard - Godfrey was instrumental in the FSU win, and he will certainly be called upon again if Hall or Hunter runs into foul trouble early.

The last time these teams met, Pitt stumbled via some faulty 3-point shooting in the first half, which the Tigers took advantage of to build a strong lead that they never relinquished. Hinson still went off though, leading his Panthers with 27 points. If Clemson can continue to force poor perimeter shooting and find the steals and blocks they need to keep Pitt’s attack out of rhythm, I think they can put this one away convincingly.

Pitt is desperate for a signature win currently and will no doubt be eager to repay Clemson’s December victory. This one will most likely go down to the wire, and I’m taking the Tigers for the season sweep of the Panthers.