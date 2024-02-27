Clemson bounces back from Friday disaster to take baseball series from Kennesaw State.

Game 1: Kennesaw State 18 Clemson 1

Friday will probably go down as one of the worst games in Clemson baseball history. Everything went wrong and the Kennesaw State Owls pounded Clemson pitching for 18 runs on 20 hits. While I will say Kennesaw State is a talented team that has really utilized being in Cobb County, which is possibly the best hotbed of young baseball talent in the Southeast, it was unbelievable to see Clemson completely outplayed by them. This game was clearly below Clemson’s standard and Erik Bakich made this known to his team in the fifth when he benched almost all of his field starters except for right fielder Devin Parks, who was making his first start as a Tiger. Fans certainly left Doug Kingsmore Stadium perplexed after a consensus top 10 team put on that performance.

Game 2: Clemson 8 Kennesaw State 6

The Saturday Tigers looked a lot more like what we’ve come to expect. The Tigers and the Owls went back and forth throughout the game trading leads. Clemson entered the 8th trailing 6-5 when Jacob Hinderlieder hit his second homer of the day to tie it up. The Tigers were able to manufacture two more runs in the inning to head into the 9th up 8-6. Rob Hughes came in to relieve Ethan Darden after some struggles and forced three straight outs to get Clemson the win and even the series. The win was #3000 all time for the Tigers, making Clemson the 9th program to achieve the mark.

Game 3: Clemson 7 Kennesaw State 2

The Tigers took control of the Sunday game early and were able to get out of there with a relatively drama-free win. Blake Wright scored four runs and pitcher Aidan Knaak pitched 6 scoreless innings en route to his first win of the season. Kennesaw State tried to rally late, putting up two runs in the ninth before Drew Titsworth snuffed out the Owls to finish the game. Cam Cannarella extended his hitting streak to 16 straight games.

Now sitting at 6-1 the Tigers will host USC-Upstate Tuesday afternoon at 4 before heading into the big weekend series with South Carolina.