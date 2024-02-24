Clemson Basketball: Tigers Roll Noles

You can never feel truly comfortable with any lead this season. Clemson took a commanding lead, Florida State hung around late, but ultimately Clemson pulled through with a 74-63 win on Saturday night. It concluded a solid week of winning for the Tigers.

His Excellency, Saint Joseph Girard III, led all scorers with 24 points. One thing that needs to be said is how good it feels to have someone who is automatic from the free throw line like him. Even without him, this team is fairly good from the line, but Clemson hasn’t had many 93%-94% FT shooters ever, and those (along with his 3-point shooting) are crucial when winning games like this where you have to finally put an opponent away.

Chase Hunter is starting to find his stroke and be more confident with the ball as a whole. Following his stellar performance at Georgia Tech, Hunter dropped a solid 16 points. Hunter is excellent at finding the lane to the rim, heating up from the 3-point line will only create more problems for opponents going forward.

The man of the match was RJ Godfrey. If you had told any Clemson fan that this game would feature foul-prone performances from PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin and a light scoring night from Jack Clark (all three were held to single-digits) most people would have rolled their eyes and chalked this game up as an “L”. On a night when Hall and Schieffelin combined for just 10 points, Godfrey turned in a gutsy 12-point performance and grabbed an even gutsier 6 rebounds.

The Tigers keep their hopes alive of earning a top-4 seed in the ACC Tournament and continue to improve their NCAA tournament position with each win. Two home games (Pitt, Syracuse) and a road game at a struggling Notre Dame team remain before a finale at Wake Forest to end the regular season. If the Tigers can win the next three, the last game will likely end up being a war for the 4-seed and last double-bye in the ACC tournament in Washington DC.

Go Tigers!