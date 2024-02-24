Clemson Basketball: Florida State Preview

Florida State University

Overall Record: 14-12

ACC Record: 8-7

KenPom Ranking: 80

Gameday Information

Location: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson South Carolina

Tip Time: 7:45 EST

TV: The CW

Basic Information

Location: Tallanasty, Florida

Type of School: Public Research University

Mascot: Osceola and Renegade

Head Coach - Leonard Hamilton

Seasons at Florida State: 22

Other Head Coaching Jobs:

Miami: 1990-2000

Oklahoma State 1986-1990

Career Record: 640-487

Conference Championships: 2

Conference Tournament Championships: 1

NCAA Appearances: 11 (14-11)

Final Four Appearances: 0

Kenpom Style of Play

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Adj. Efficiency: 110.3 (104)

Avg. Poss. Length: 16.1 (40)

Defense

Adj. Efficiency: 100.1 (57)

Avg. Poss. Length: 17.1 (95)

Adjusted Tempo

70.8 (36)

Kenpom 4 Factors

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Effective FG%: 50.6 (178)

Turnover %: 16.8 (1510

Off. Reb. %: 28.3 (212)

FTA/FGA: 37.9 (58)

Defense

Effective FG%: 35,3 (280)

Turnover %: 20.9 (27)

Off. Reb. %: 31.6 (290)

FTA/FGA: 42.9 (343)

Personnel

Florida State Starters Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Point Guard 2 Jamir Watkins Jr. 6'7" 210 VCU 27.2 14.8 5.8 2.8 Shooting Guard 22 Darin Green Jr. Sr. 6'5" 195 UCF 30.7 11.6 3 1 Small Forward 1 Jalen Warley Jr. 6'7" 205 N/A 23.5 7.2 2.8 2.8 Power Forward 11 Baba Miller So. 6'11" 204 N/A 24.3 7.6 4.8 1.5 Center 3 Cam Corhen So. 6'10" 225 N/A 19 9 3.6 0.5

Florida State Bench Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Guard 20 Josh Nickelberry Sr. 6'5' 200 Louisville 10.8 3 1.1 0.3 Forward 10 Taylor Bol Bowen Fr. 6'10" 195 N/A 11 3.2 2.6 0.3 Center 33 Jaylan Gainey Sr. 6'10" 230 Brown 11.4 3.1 2.4 0.1

Florida State on Offense

This isn’t a good Florida State team. That doesn’t mean this isn’t a dangerous Florida State team, because any group with this much collective talent is one spark away from catching fire, but the wood seems pretty wet for Coach Hamilton this season.

When things are going well on offense, Jamir Watkins leads the way. Chase Hunter won’t often find himself at a size disadvantage at point guard, but today is one such game. The 6’7” Watkins is far and away the ‘Noles best player. He’s decent at most things, but his elite skill is drawing fouls. His 6.2 fouls/40 minutes is good for 50th best in the nation. He’s incredibly long and uses that to his advantage. Once he gets an angle to attack the rim, it’s almost impossible to stop him without fouling. He’s at the rim in 2 steps and uses his body to shield the ball at the rim where he’s adept at finishing through contact. When he gets to the line he hits a cool 80%. He put up 15 points on 5-8 shooting in Clemson’s win in Tallahassee early in the year and hit 4-5 free throws. The good news is the Noles forget how good he is on occasion and don’t get him enough shots. Hopefully that remains the case today.

One of the reasons this Florida State team loses the thread on occasion is their pace. They want to play fast, but too often it simply looks hurried. They rush down the court, toss something at the rim, and hope. It a strange style of play for a team that doesn’t have a natural plate setting point guard capable of turning chaos into points. Instead, the ‘Noles tend to turn chaos into turnovers. Their 8.7 non-steal turnover percentage is 281st in the nation. They play fast, but too often, also play loose. In their loss to the Tigers earlier in the year, they only committed 11 turnovers, but I consider some of their Ill advised shots as defacto turnovers as well. Leonard Hamilton’s team has talent, but they lack a player capable of getting that talent organized and optimized.

Florida State on Defense

Everyone knows what to expect from a Leonard Hamilton team. He goes out and finds giants and then works on their basketball skills. He’s missing his normal post giant (one of his former charges is now a monster heel in the WWE) but despite not having a true monster, the Noles have the 2nd highest average height in the nation.

They use that height and length to contest shots and force turnovers. Their 20.9 turnover percentage is good for 27th in the nation. Their 12.8 steal percentage is good for 13th. Any metric where having a team of human slinky’s is advantageous, Florida State excels. Their problem, oddly enough, comes on the offensive boards. They give up offensive rebounds on 31.6% of opponents shots, good for 290 in the nation. They also foul...a lot. Their 42.9 FTA/FGA ratio is 343 in the nation ... out of 351...ooooof. Giving away free points is a good way to lose games despite having solid talent.

They also give up 35% from 3. I don’t understand how a team full of Stretch Armstrong clones doesn’t get out to shooter better, but 279 teams do it better than Florida State. They collapse on drives and lose shooters around screens. Again, it’s not a talent problem, it’s a discipline and basketball IQ issue. They have all the physical components of an elite defensive team, but lack the results.

Clemson was able to spread the scoring out in their win in Tallahassee, with 4 players hitting double digits. Chase Hunter led the way with 14 points, 8 of which came from the free throw line and PJ chipped in an additional 13 on 5-13 shooting. Joe G. hit 2-6 3’s and Josh Beadle came off the bench in attack mode, putting up 12 points on 4-5 shooting. I expect a similar united scoring effort again today.

Prediction

KenPom

Clemson: 80

Florida State: 71

Confidence: 80%

Drew

I abstain

I’m sorry, I have no feel for this team. When I think they’ve got their crap together, they fall apart. When I think they have fallen apart, they get their crap together. They should win this game, and win it handily. Then again, they’ve dropped home games to UVA, Georgia Tech, and NC State this season. Normally I would say “Clemson won’t drop this game at home” but I’d be more comfortable if this game was on the road.

Again, I have no feel for this team despite being in the top 1% of the world in terms of time spent watching Clemson basketball.

In the end, this comes down to veterans like P.J., Chase, Joe, and Jack refusing to lose. If they come out and play well, they win. Florida State needs help to win. Let’s not give it to them.