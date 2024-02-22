Schieffelin, Hunter lead Clemson to rout of Georgia Tech

Ian Schieffelin scored 19 points, Chase Hunter added 18 and Clemson avenged a January loss to Georgia Tech with an 81-57 win in Atlanta on Wednesday night.

The teams exchanged 3-pointers early en route to a 9-9 tie after just two-and-a-half minutes of play, but the Tigers ripped off 14 straight points thanks to some hot early shooting to take control of the game.

The Yellow Jackets responded with the next eight points to trim the Clemson lead to 23-17 at the 10-minute mark, but the Tigers countered with a 20-9 run spearheaded by multiple Schieffelin 3-pointers to stretch their margin to 43-26 with less than a minute remaining.

Georgia Tech scored the last five points of the half to narrow the lead to 12 at the break, but they wouldn’t get any closer than that.

Clemson opened the half with an 8-2 spurt to create some more breathing room, and a continued onslaught of threes led by Hunter helped the Tigers push their lead to as many as 26 on their way to a convincing win.

Clemson shot a blistering 14 of 29 from 3-point range, led by Hunter, who made four of his six attempts and also led the Tigers in rebounds and assists with six of each.

Joe Girard and PJ Hall added 14 and 11 points, respectively, as all five of Clemson’s starters made at least two 3-pointers.

Kyle Sturdivant led Georgia Tech with 14 points off the bench, and Tafara Gapare added 10, but the Yellow Jackets shot just 30 percent from the field and weren’t able to keep pace with Clemson’s offensive output.

The Tigers return to action against Florida State on Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.