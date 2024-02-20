Clemson Basketball Preview: Georgia Tech

Clemson Tigers 17-8 (7-7) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 11-15 (4-11)

When: Wednesday 2/21, 7:00pm

Where: McCamish Pavilion - Atlanta, GA

TV: ACC Network

As the meme would go, Saturday night felt like the picture of Captain America sitting down in a chair looking at the audience asking “So, you thought Clemson Basketball had turned the corner.” The roller coaster of a season rolls down the track to Atlanta on Wednesday night. Clemson comes in tomorrow’s tilt as a -7.5 favorite, but as the season has unfolded (especially with GT), you never truly feel safe.

Let’s touch on the elephant in the room from the outset: On January 16th, Clemson, leading by 9 with 1:43 remaining in the game, lost to Georgia Tech in Littlejohn Coliseum. When you pair that with the endings of Duke, Virginia and, most recently NC State, the valleys of the season tend to make the fan base wonder if they will be seeing Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde from night to night (and honestly minute-to-minute).

As up-and-down as Clemson has been, the Yellow Jackets have been even more unpredictable. They’re a classic example of a team that can beat anyone or lose to anyone. They hold wins over Duke, UNC, Mississippi State, Syracuse and of course Clemson while also holding losses to UMass Lowell, Louisville, and Notre Dame twice. They’re just 2-7 since beating Clemson, but those two wins came at home against ACC-leader North Carolina and (formerly) NCAA-hopeful Syracuse in their last game. They’ll be looking to string together back-to-back ACC wins for the first time all season when they face Clemson.

Myles Kelly, Baye Ndongo, and Kowacie Reeves are Georgia Tech’s leading scorers, but Nathan George led the scoring in the last meeting with 20 points. Georgia Tech as a team shoots 32% from 3, but just so happened to find their stroke as a team that night shooting nearly 43% as a team. Clemson has to find a way to make Tech uncomfortable and not let them get rolling again.

For Clemson, by now you know the power players. Hall, Girard, and Hunter are your primary scorers. Schieffelin and Clark are you rebounding specialist, and players like Godfrey, Beadle, Dillon Hunter, and Wiggins continue to step forward. The hope is that this team comes out and finishes the 2nd half like it did against Miami in their 2nd meeting.

If you recall, Miami shot 74% in the 2nd half when they first met. Clemson responded by controlling the pace in the rematch last week by finishing on a 24-3 run to push the game completely out of reach.

Clemson needs a similar effort for a road win tomorrow night— especially with March just around the corner.

Go Tigers!