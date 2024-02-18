Clemson baseball sweeps opening series against Xavier

Game 1: Clemson 14 Xavier 3.

The 2024 campaign started a little shaky with the Musketeers plating 2 unearned runs in the first, but Clemson quickly locked in and cruised to a 14-3 win that saw a pair of grand slams from Clemson. Richmond transfer Alden Mathes introduced himself early on to Tiger fans by crushing a first-inning grand slam in his first at-bat as a Tiger, part of a 7-run bottom of the first for Clemson. Nolan Nawrocki added another grand slam in the 4th, and Cooper Blauser got in on the fun with a solo shot to start off the bottom of the third. Bill Barlow got his first win of the year, going five innings and allowing 2 runs on 3 hits. Drew Titsworth threw 2.2 innings, striking out three and allowing 1 hit. Rocco Reid closed it out, going 1.1 innings, surrendering 1 run on 1 hit.

Game 2: Clemson 8 Xavier 3.

Once again, the X-Men scored early, but the Tigers scored often. Xavier went up 1-0 in the second when third baseman Luke Hammond homered to left field. The Tigers caught fire in the middle innings, scoring 4 in the fourth, two in the fifth, and two in the sixth en route to the 8-3 win to take the series. Starting pitcher Tristan Smith went 4 innings, giving up 1 run on 1 hit, and striking out 5. Middle reliever Nick Clayton got the win on the day, going 3 innings, giving up 2 runs on 2 hits, and also striking out 5.

Game 3: Clemson 11 Xavier 7.

Sunday’s finale again saw Xavier take the early lead before the Tigers took over with a big offensive performance. In his first start as a Tiger pitcher, Aidan Knaack went 3 innings with 6 strikeouts, allowing 5 earned runs to the Musketeers. Clemson was sitting with a 3-1 lead in the third before Xavier scored 2 runs in both the third and fourth innings to take a 5-3 lead. The Tigers clawed back to tie it at 5 a piece and then a Cam Canarella single in the fifth put Clemson up 7-5. Jack Crighton doubled to score Jacob Hinderlider in the 6th to make it 8-5, but the X-Men weren’t ready to give up, plating two runs in the seventh to cut the Clemson lead to one run. But those Tiger hitters had one last surge in them - with bases loaded, Andrew Ciufo hit a sac fly to bring in one run, and then an errant throw by the Xavier shortstop allowed two more Tigers to score, putting Clemson up 11-7. Clemson’s bullpen kept Xavier from scoring in the final two innings and the Tigers finished up the first series of 2024 with a sweep. Clemson now hosts Presbyterian Tuesday at 4:00 PM before hosting a weekend series with Kennesaw State.