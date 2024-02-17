Clemson Basketball: Pack Sink Tigers

3 steps forward, 1 massive step back.

Everything about this season is a roller coaster, from minute to minute with this team. One minute, you’re neck in neck, the next you’re down eight, then you’re up twelve in the 2nd half, then you lose. Many, if not all, of the things Clemson did well over the last 3 games did not happen tonight. Many of the ugly things that drew everyone’s ire two weeks ago resurfaced. Sloppy and careless ball handling, questionable turnovers and decision making and ice cold shooting along side of lapses on defense at the absolute worst time are what led to tonight’s 78-77 loss.

DJ Horne has been on an absolute tare, essentially being the brightest spot on a struggling pack team this entire month. He made some absolutely clutch shots, but at times Clemson fell in to the snare of screens the Pack set to get him open. He ended the night with 27 and was absolutely thye reason NC State won the game.

Offensively, Joe Girard was awesome, PJ Hall for the most part played well, and Jack Clark continues to emerge. The trio scored 23, 18 and 8 respectively. While the Tigers finished strong in each of its last three games, they went ice cold from the field over the final eight minutes.

The opportunities to keep building on an apparent Tourney resume are beginning to dwindle. So, the Tigers must absolutely get back to form against a Georgia Tech team that won in an eerily similar fashion against Clemson in Littlejohn just a few weeks ago.

The best way to shake tonight, go win on the road.

Go Tigers!