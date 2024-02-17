Clemson Basketball: NC State Preview

North Carolina State University

Overall Record: 15-9

ACC Record: 7-6 (5th)

KenPom Ranking: 77

Game Info

Location: Littlejohn Coliseum - Clemson, South Carolina

Tip Time: 7:45

TV: The CW

Head Coach - Kevin Keatts

Seasons at NC State: 7

Career Record: 200-116

Other Head Coaching Jobs:

UNC Wilmington: 2014-2017 (72-28)

NC State Record: 128 - 88

Conference Championships: 3 (UNCW)

Tournament Champions: 2 (UNCW)

NCAA Appearances: 4 (2 UNCW, 2 NC State)

NCAA Tournament Record: 0-4

Kenpom Style of Play

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Adj. Efficiency: 110 (103)

Avg. Poss. Length: 16.6 (71)

Defense

Adj. Efficiency: 99.5 (57)

Avg. Poss. Length: 18.1 (319)

Tempo

Adj. Tempo: 68.7 (156)

Kenpom 4 Factors

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Effective FG%: 49.7 (216)

Turnover %: 13.5 (6)

Off. Reb. %: 27.6 (234)

FTA/FGA: 29.7 (267)

Defense

Effective FG%: 49 (103)

Turnover %: 19.1 (64)

Off. Reb. %: 28.9 (170)

FTA/FGA: 36.2 (264)

Personnel

NC State Starters Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team(s) Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team(s) Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Point Guard 12 Michael O'Connell Sr. 6'2" 195 Stanford 21.7 4.7 3.1 3.1 Shooting Guard 0 DJ Horne Sr. 6'2" 180 Arizona State 32 16.8 3.4 2.5 Small Forward 14 Casey Morsell Sr. 6'3" 200 Virginia 32.3 11.8 2.8 1.7 Power Forward 1 Jayden Taylor Jr. 6'4" 195 Butler 29.2 11.3 4 1.5 Center 30 DJ Burns Sr. 6'9" 275 Winthrop 25.4 11.9 4.3 2.5

NC State Bench Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team(s) Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team(s) Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Power Forward 23 Mohamed Diarra Jr. 6'10" 215 Missouri 15.1 4.6 6 0.3 Center 34 Ben Middlebrooks Jr. 6'10" 240 Clemson 14.5 5.2 4 0.4 Guard 11 Dennis Parker Jr. Fr. 6'6' 205 17.3 5.5 3.7 0.5

NC State on Offense

In theory, NC State has a solid inside-out offense featuring DJ Burns in the paint and DJ Horne on the perimeter.

Burns, a Winthrop transfer Clemson wanted to add to their frontcourt, is a monster in the paint at 6’9”, 275. After watching NC State’s last game, I sorta feel bad for the big man. I’m not sure Coach Keatts knows how to incorporate him into their attack. The NC State guards want to drive the ball and Burns wants to post up. DJ(B) spends a lot of his time getting out of the way of Wolfpack guards.

On occasion, they throw it down to the big man in the middle and it tends to pay dividends. Don’t let the 275 pounds fool you; Burns can ball. He uses his massive frame to carve out space both in the post and on the offensive glass. When he gets the ball, he has surprising touch for a big man, often flipping the ball over a hapless defender with his left hand. Burns could be an issue for either Clemson big and could bully the more mobile Hall in the post.

DJ Horne is the other issue you run into playing NC State. The Arizona State transfer is capable of going off. In fact, he might be the hottest player in the ACC at the moment. He’s coming off a 31-point explosion against Wake in a losing effort, and has crossed the 20-point threshold in each of his last 4 games.

Horne is a capable 3-level scorer who can take the ball to the rack, pull up from mid-range, or bomb away from deep. He’s shooting 43% from 3 at the moment, and attempts almost 7 a game. He’s a smaller guard, but has a quick trigger and elevates well, allowing him to get to his jumper whenever he desires.

Chase Hunter is going to have his hands full against Horne on Saturday, but if he can contain the Wolfpack’s leading scorer, I don’t see a way forward for Kevin Keat’s and company. If Horne doesn’t score, and score big, Clemson wins this game.

NC State on Defense

Nothing exceptional to report. They’re respectable at turning their opponent over and their 11.3% (55) steal could be concerning for a Clemson team that occasionally throws the ball all over the gym. The Tigers will need to be on their best behavior on offense because turnovers are killer against an NC State team that won’t hesitate to push the ball in transition.

It’s up to PJ Hall to expose DJ Burns on defense. I expect Hall to pull Burns to the perimeter and make him guard. Look for plenty of pick and pops from the Clemson big because Burn likes to play drop coverage to try and shut off drives and leaves shooters wide open on the pop. PJ can’t fall in love with the 3, but it will be there when he wants it out of the pick and roll.

Prediction

Kenpom

Clemson: 77

NC State: 69

Confidence: 78%

Drew

Clemson: 83

NC State: 71

I think Clemson is going to win this game. They are better than NC State. At the same time, I’ve been burned before. This is the type of game Clemson has fumbled in the past, and it’s cost them with the committee.

PJ Hall and company continue their hot streak in this one though. Hall is a tough match-up for Burns, and NC State doesn’t throw it in the paint enough to hurt Clemson. Tigers prevail at home, setting up a chance for redemption at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.