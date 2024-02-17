Clemson Basketball: NC State Preview

North Carolina State University
Overall Record: 15-9
ACC Record: 7-6 (5th)
KenPom Ranking: 77
Game Info
Location: Littlejohn Coliseum - Clemson, South Carolina
Tip Time: 7:45
TV: The CW
Head Coach - Kevin Keatts
Seasons at NC State: 7
Career Record: 200-116
Other Head Coaching Jobs:
UNC Wilmington: 2014-2017 (72-28)
NC State Record: 128 - 88
Conference Championships: 3 (UNCW)
Tournament Champions: 2 (UNCW)
NCAA Appearances: 4 (2 UNCW, 2 NC State)
NCAA Tournament Record: 0-4
Kenpom Style of Play
() = National Ranking per Kenpom
Offense
Adj. Efficiency: 110 (103)
Avg. Poss. Length: 16.6 (71)
Defense
Adj. Efficiency: 99.5 (57)
Avg. Poss. Length: 18.1 (319)
Tempo
Adj. Tempo: 68.7 (156)
Kenpom 4 Factors
Offense
Effective FG%: 49.7 (216)
Turnover %: 13.5 (6)
Off. Reb. %: 27.6 (234)
FTA/FGA: 29.7 (267)
Defense
Effective FG%: 49 (103)
Turnover %: 19.1 (64)
Off. Reb. %: 28.9 (170)
FTA/FGA: 36.2 (264)
Personnel
NC State Starters
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team(s)
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team(s)
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Point Guard
|12
|Michael O'Connell
|Sr.
|6'2"
|195
|Stanford
|21.7
|4.7
|3.1
|3.1
|Shooting Guard
|0
|DJ Horne
|Sr.
|6'2"
|180
|Arizona State
|32
|16.8
|3.4
|2.5
|Small Forward
|14
|Casey Morsell
|Sr.
|6'3"
|200
|Virginia
|32.3
|11.8
|2.8
|1.7
|Power Forward
|1
|Jayden Taylor
|Jr.
|6'4"
|195
|Butler
|29.2
|11.3
|4
|1.5
|Center
|30
|DJ Burns
|Sr.
|6'9"
|275
|Winthrop
|25.4
|11.9
|4.3
|2.5
NC State Bench
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team(s)
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team(s)
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Power Forward
|23
|Mohamed Diarra
|Jr.
|6'10"
|215
|Missouri
|15.1
|4.6
|6
|0.3
|Center
|34
|Ben Middlebrooks
|Jr.
|6'10"
|240
|Clemson
|14.5
|5.2
|4
|0.4
|Guard
|11
|Dennis Parker Jr.
|Fr.
|6'6'
|205
|17.3
|5.5
|3.7
|0.5
NC State on Offense
In theory, NC State has a solid inside-out offense featuring DJ Burns in the paint and DJ Horne on the perimeter.
Burns, a Winthrop transfer Clemson wanted to add to their frontcourt, is a monster in the paint at 6’9”, 275. After watching NC State’s last game, I sorta feel bad for the big man. I’m not sure Coach Keatts knows how to incorporate him into their attack. The NC State guards want to drive the ball and Burns wants to post up. DJ(B) spends a lot of his time getting out of the way of Wolfpack guards.
On occasion, they throw it down to the big man in the middle and it tends to pay dividends. Don’t let the 275 pounds fool you; Burns can ball. He uses his massive frame to carve out space both in the post and on the offensive glass. When he gets the ball, he has surprising touch for a big man, often flipping the ball over a hapless defender with his left hand. Burns could be an issue for either Clemson big and could bully the more mobile Hall in the post.
DJ Horne is the other issue you run into playing NC State. The Arizona State transfer is capable of going off. In fact, he might be the hottest player in the ACC at the moment. He’s coming off a 31-point explosion against Wake in a losing effort, and has crossed the 20-point threshold in each of his last 4 games.
Horne is a capable 3-level scorer who can take the ball to the rack, pull up from mid-range, or bomb away from deep. He’s shooting 43% from 3 at the moment, and attempts almost 7 a game. He’s a smaller guard, but has a quick trigger and elevates well, allowing him to get to his jumper whenever he desires.
Chase Hunter is going to have his hands full against Horne on Saturday, but if he can contain the Wolfpack’s leading scorer, I don’t see a way forward for Kevin Keat’s and company. If Horne doesn’t score, and score big, Clemson wins this game.
NC State on Defense
Nothing exceptional to report. They’re respectable at turning their opponent over and their 11.3% (55) steal could be concerning for a Clemson team that occasionally throws the ball all over the gym. The Tigers will need to be on their best behavior on offense because turnovers are killer against an NC State team that won’t hesitate to push the ball in transition.
It’s up to PJ Hall to expose DJ Burns on defense. I expect Hall to pull Burns to the perimeter and make him guard. Look for plenty of pick and pops from the Clemson big because Burn likes to play drop coverage to try and shut off drives and leaves shooters wide open on the pop. PJ can’t fall in love with the 3, but it will be there when he wants it out of the pick and roll.
Prediction
Kenpom
Clemson: 77
NC State: 69
Confidence: 78%
Drew
Clemson: 83
NC State: 71
I think Clemson is going to win this game. They are better than NC State. At the same time, I’ve been burned before. This is the type of game Clemson has fumbled in the past, and it’s cost them with the committee.
PJ Hall and company continue their hot streak in this one though. Hall is a tough match-up for Burns, and NC State doesn’t throw it in the paint enough to hurt Clemson. Tigers prevail at home, setting up a chance for redemption at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
