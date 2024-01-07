NFL Tigers - Week 17 Results

Clemson Tigers in the NFL - Week 17

The final games of the NFL’s regular season kick off this afternoon, and all remaining playoff spots will be claimed by the day’s end. There are Tiger Pros on teams who have already punched their playoff tickets and others who are firmly in the playoff mix after last weekend’s games. Let’s look at the Week 17 results.

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7)

The Jaguars had multiple opportunities to make this weekend’s game a non-issue. However, after a string of losses, the Jaguars found themselves in a must-win out scenario over the season’s final two games. With Trevor Lawrence sitting out his first game due to injury, the Jaguars took care of business last weekend and shut out the struggling Panthers 26-0 at home in Jacksonville. Travis Etienne returned to form and had a great game with 16 rushes for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns against Carolina. He also caught 2 passes from backup quarterback C.J. Beathard for 16 yards in the dominating victory. [Total fantasy points: 25.8]

Lawrence is slated to return today for a win-and-get-in matchup against DeAndre Hopkins and the Titans in Nashville. Tennessee has been eliminated from playoff contention but would love to end the season on a high note and play the role of spoiler this afternoon.

Next up: Titans (5-11) on Sunday, 1/7 in Nashville (JAX -4.0)

DeAndre Hopkins and K’Von Wallace, Tennessee Titans (5-11)

The Titans’ struggling season continued last weekend in a 26-3 loss to the Texans. DeAndre Hopkins, however, was a bright spot for Tennessee catching all seven passes thrown his way for 72 yards. It will be interesting to see if Tennessee drafts or trades for a quarterback who can better complement Hopkins’ elite skillset next season. [Total fantasy points: 14.2]

K’Von Wallace had a very good day himself logging a game-high 11 tackles (7 solo) against Houston. Wallace and Tennessee’s secondary and will try to shut down Jacksonville’s receiving attack today in the Titans’ final outing. [Total fantasy points: 9.0]

Today’s game against Jacksonville could come down to the wire, especially if it takes some time for Lawrence to settle in. Either way, there’ll be at least a couple Tiger Pros coming out on top in this contest.

Next up: Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, 1/7 in Nashville (JAX -4.0)

Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

The Cowboys finally earned a signature win over the Detroit Lions last week, albeit with a controversial finish. You read that right, a win over the Lions this year is in fact a quality win. Jayron Kearse tied for second in total tackles with 10 tackles (7 solo), and Dallas needed all of them as they walked away with a 20-19 victory. Kearse also had a pass defended in the contest. Despite their struggles at times this season, with a win this weekend over Washington, Kearse and the Cowboys would claim the NFC East Division Championship and the #2 overall seed in NFC. [Total fantasy points: 9.5]

Next up: Commanders (4-12) on Sunday, 1/7 in Washington, D.C./Landover, MD (DAL -13.0)

Isaiah Simmons, New York Giants (5-11)

Isaiah Simmons and the Giants came up just short last weekend in a 26-25 loss to the Rams. Down 26-19 late in the fourth quarter, New York’s Gunner Olszewski ran back a 94-yard punt return for a touchdown to bring the Giant’s within a point of the Rams. However, Giants head coach Brian Daboll, with playoffs no longer a possibility, elected to go for a two-point conversion for the win, which ultimately failed. Isaiah Simmons, for his part, followed up last week’s stellar performance with 4 tackles (3 solo) including a sack against the Rams. [Total fantasy points: 6.5]

The Giants have nothing to lose again this weekend when they host Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, who have lost 3 of their last 4, with their lone win in that stretch a 33-25 win over the Giants on Christmas Day.

Next up: Eagles on Sunday, 1/7 in New York/East Rutherford, NJ (PHI -4.5)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Here is a look at the other Tiger Pros’ performances from Week 17:

Clelin Ferrell, San Francisco 49ers: 2 tackles (1 solo) including a sack [Total fantasy points: 4.5]

Bryan Bresee, New Orleans Saints: 2 tackles (1 solo) including a sack [Total fantasy points: 4.5]

K.J. Henry, Washington Commanders: 3 solo tackles including a tackle for loss [Total fantasy points: 4.0]

Dexter Lawrence, II, New York Giants: 2 solo tackles including a tackle for loss [Total fantasy points: 3.0]

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals: 1 reception for 19 yards [Total fantasy points: 2.9]

Trenton Simpson, Baltimore Ravens: 1 tackle and a fumble recovery [Total fantasy points: 2.5]

DeShawn Williams, Carolina Panthers: 3 tackles (1 solo) [Total fantasy points: 2.0]

Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins: 2 tackles (1 solo) [Total fantasy points: 1.5]

Davis Allen, Los Angeles Rams: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Andrew Booth, Jr., Minnesota Vikings: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Albert Huggins, Atlanta Falcons: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Myles Murphy, Cincinnati Bengals: 1 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]

A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons: 1 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]