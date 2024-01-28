Late foul call gives Duke game-winning free throws over Clemson

PJ Hall made two free throws with seven seconds to play to give Clemson a one-point lead over Duke. Josh Beadle was called for a foul with a second left on the ensuing Duke possession, and Tyrese Proctor made both free throws to give the Blue Devils a 72-71 win.

The Tigers jumped out to a 16-12 lead in the first eight minutes, but a technical foul call on Jack Clark for handing the ball to a Duke player after a Dillon Hunter layup helped start a 20-4 Duke run.

Clemson scored the last six points of the half to trim the lead to 32-26 at the half.

The Blue Devils scored four straight points to begin the second half, but the Tigers refused to go quietly. Clemson worked its way back in the game and eventually took a 57-56 lead on a PJ Hall 3-pointer with 7:31 remaining in the game.

The Tigers pushed the lead to 69-65 with just over two minutes to play, but untimely turnovers allowed Duke to regain the lead before the final sequence.

Clemson will host Louisville on Tuesday night.