Clemson Schedule Released - Initial Reaction

Although we knew Clemson’s opponents and the dates of the non-conference games, we were still awaiting the ACC’s release of the dates for the full 2024 football schedule. We now have it:

Clemson will play seven home games, four true road games, and a neutral site game against Georgia.

The neutral site game is in Atlanta — closer to Athens and in the heart of the UGA fan base — after the previous matchup was in Charlotte.

Despite dominating the series for decades, Clemson has lost two of three to NC State. They still haven’t lost to NC State in Clemson since 2002.

Clemson will face new ACC member Stanford for the first time since 1986. Although a fresh opponent, it figures to be one of the least intriguing games on the schedule after the Cardinal went 3-9 last season.

Clemson goes to Florida State after losing to the Seminoles at home last season. The build-up for the matchup with QB DJ Uiagalelei will be intense.

In addition to replacing QB Jordan Travis, the Seminoles lost DEs Jared Verse and Patrick Payton, WRs Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, RB Trey Benson, DT Braden Fiske, CB Jarrian Jones, and TE Jaheim Bell.

Following the trip to Florida State, Clemson gets their softest back-to-back on the schedule with a trip to Wake Forest before hosting Virginia. The Tigers are a combined 111-25-2 against these two long-time foes.

Louisville comes to Clemson looking for their first win against the Tigers. After playing for the ACC Championship last season, the Cardinals should give Clemson one of their toughest home games.

Back-to-back road trips to Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh could be tougher than last year’s records indicate. Both should be improved. Virginia Tech finished strong and return almost their entire offense including QB Kyron Drones.

Pittsburgh obviously missed the mark on transfer QB Phil Jurkovec, and that played a big role in their 3-9 finish. Aside from last season, the Panthers have been consistently solid under Pat Narduzzi. They have gone 34-17 in the four seasons prior to last year and 20-7 in the prior two.

The Citadel is a very poor FCS team and should give Clemson an opportunity to honor seniors, the military, and rest before the Palmetto Bowl.

South Carolina may not be very good, but the rivalry matchup is always exciting.