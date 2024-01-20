Clemson rebounds for 78-67 road win at Florida State

Clemson needed a win in the worst way, and the Tigers used a balanced scoring effort to pull away from Florida State in the second half for a 78-67 triumph in Tallahassee on Saturday.

The usual suspects guided Clemson — with Chase Hunter, PJ Hall and Joe Girard combining for 47 points — but it was the Tigers’ 28 bench points that proved to be the difference in a road victory that helped them regain their footing after losing four of their last five.

Josh Beadle scored a career-high 12 points off the bench, and Jack Clark added seven points and seven rebounds to help the Tigers grab the road win over the Seminoles.

Florida State led by as many as six in the early-going and maintained a lead throughout the first half before a Clark layup with a minute left tied the game at 30 heading into halftime.

Clemson scored the first seven points after the break and never trailed again. Florida State trimmed the lead to 41-40 with 14 minutes to play, but Ian Schieffelin followed with a dunk that sparked an 8-0 run that gave the Tigers some breathing room.

The Seminoles couldn’t close the gap to closer than seven points the rest of the game, as Clemson got numerous buckets in the paint and converted its free throws in the second half.

The Tigers made 21 of their 25 free-throw attempts, with Hunter going 8 for 8 and Girard making all four of his.

Jamir Watkins scored 15 to lead Florida State, with Darin Green Jr. adding 13, but the Seminoles shot just 40 percent from the field and only converted four of their 18 attempts from 3-point range.

Clemson returns to action next Saturday against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.