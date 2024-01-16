Clemson Basketball Preview: Georgia Tech

Clemson looks to keep building back its momentum Tuesday night against the visiting Yellow Jackets from Georgia Tech.

The Tigers enter this evening’s game at 12-4 (2-3 in the ACC) after breaking a three-game skid with a much-needed 89-78 win Saturday against a pesky Boston College bunch. Part of the return to form was matching 26-point performances by PJ Hall and Joe Girard. It was a welcome site for Tiger fans and needs to continue if the Tigers want to get back in to and keep pace in the conference race.

Georgia Tech is an oddity. Their overall and conference record might tell you to gloss over this game, but take a deeper look and you realize that this team is growing in year one of Damon Stoudamire. Georgia Tech’s lone win in the ACC was a 4-point win at home against Duke. They also have an impressive home win against Mississippi State.

For the Jackets as a team, Miles Kelly is at the top of virtually all team categories. He leads the team in scoring with 15.6 points a game, while also placing 2nd on the team in both rebounds and assists.

Clemson needs to keep building off of the performance it had on Saturday. It’s a late tip tonight (9:00PM on ACC Network), so grab your coffee.

Go Tigers!