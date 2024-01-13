Clemson Prevails Over Boston College 89-78

The Tigers shook off their bad vibes and put together a complete game to top the Boston College Eagles 89-78 on Saturday. It was their first victory since playing Radford on December 29th in what was a must-win game for the Tigers.

Led by PJ Hall and Joe Girard, the Tigers raced out to a 44-point first half and never looked back. Clemson only shot 35% from 3, but Girard hit five of his attempts to match Hall’s 26 points, the pair combining for 52 points on the day.

The Eagles held a brief lead in the first half but Hall sparked the Tigers on a quick run and Clemson never trailed again. The lead ballooned to 17 points, and while Boston College did well to hang around, the game never felt truly in doubt with the way the Tigers were scoring today.

With the win, Clemson moves to 12-4 (2-3 ACC) and takes a much-needed win out of Littlejohn Coliseum after losing their last three in a row. Up next, the Tigers face Georgia Tech with a chance to return to .500 in ACC play.