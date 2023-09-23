Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles: TV Schedule, How To Watch, Live Gamethread

Originally this was supposed to be a College GameDay candidate. The top 2 teams in the ACC meeting at night in Death Valley. Both teams undefeated and full of excitement. Instead this is now a nooner with optimism around Clemson at a low we haven’t seen since 2014, if not earlier.

Clemson has the ability to win this game, but from what we’ve seen through three games it is hard to say they should beat Florida State. The Seminoles did struggle against Boston College, but their problems over the weekend appeared to be blips. Whereas the issues that led to Clemson’s beating by Duke have cropped up against Charleston Southern and FAU. We’ll need to see the Tigers actually put everything together today to pull out a win. The Seminoles are favored by 2.5 which tells you everything you need to know here.

Game: Clemson vs. Florida State

Kickoff: 12:00pm EST

TV: ABC

Online Streaming: WatchESPN or your favorite streaming service

As always, join us below in the comments for this one, it should be fun.