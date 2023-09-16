 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Clemson Tigers vs. FAU Owls: Live Gamethread, TV Schedule, Online Streaming

By Brian_Goodison
This one is simple, Clemson has to look convincing. None of this “put up 25 points and go home” BS. The Tigers need to meet expectations and win this by 40 points. The starters should be out at halftime, though maybe the need some more snaps for experience. Nice Dabo isn’t an option here.

All that said, look at individual performances here. Are guys doing the little things right or are they just using their athletic advantage to win? Is the coaching staff actually calling a game or is it a vanilla “Go out-athlete them”? Those are the things that really matter. If they are doing this all right then the big win will come.

Game: Clemson vs. FAU

Kickoff: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: ACC Network

Live Stream: On your favorite streaming provider of choice

City: Clemson, South Carolina

Venue: Death Valley

