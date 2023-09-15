NFL Tigers - Week 1 Results

NFL Tigers - Week 1

Early on in Dabo’s tenure, he spoke about the need to become a consistent program, to do the right things the right way with unwavering focus. It was consistency, he said, that gives you a chance to do great things. To build that consistency, Clemson has excelled in both recruiting and player development. That development has translated to a bevy of NFL talent. The Tigers lead all ACC teams with 42 of the conference’s 213 active players on NFL rosters. The closest team after Clemson is Miami, with 30 players, followed by Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, both with 27.

Here is a quick breakdown by position groups:

While we wait for the next Clemson receiver to establish himself as the next elite NFL prospect, Swinney’s program is currently backing up its “Wide Receiver U” moniker with 9 receivers on active NFL rosters. Clemson can also stake a claim to “Defensive Line U” with 13 active NFL players.

If you’re like me, watching our Tigers play in the NFL makes Sundays a lot more interesting. Especially if you drafted any Tigers for your fantasy football teams. So, how are they doing? We will highlight key performances from our NFL Tigers each week here on STS. Here’s a recap from Week 1.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence and Eitenne are back to their winning ways helping lead the Jaguars to a victory over the Colts in their season opener in Indianapolis.

Trevor was 24/32 for 241 yards and threw two touchdowns to one interception. Lawrence was sacked twice; but overall, the offensive line (including former Clemson standout Tyler Shatley at Center) gave him the protection he needed. For you fantasy football fanatics, he accounted for 18.74 points.

Etienne logged an outstanding performance with 77 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, and 27 receiving yards. His 104 total yards are a product of his dual threat ability to run and catch the ball out of the backfield. Total fantasy points: 21.4.

Next up: Chiefs on Sunday, 9/17 in Jacksonville (KC -3.5)

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Ready to put his off-the-field issues behind him, Deshaun and the Browns started the season on the right foot. While he had a slow start, Watson finished with 199 total yards throwing 16/29 with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing for 45 yards and a score. His team was one of the surprises of Week 1, taking down Joe Burrow and the Bengals who have established themselves as perennial contenders. Will Deshaun spark his team to a Week 2 win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh and lead the Browns to a 2-0 start? Vegas says yes. Total fantasy points: 21.66.

Next up: Steelers on Monday, 9/18 in Pittsburgh (CLE -3.5).

DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans

Nuk made his season and team debut with the Titans this past Sunday. He was targeted 13 times and hauled in 7 catches for 65 yards. He is listed as questionable for the Titans’ next game hosting the Chargers while dealing with an ankle injury. I think once he really gets going, Hopkins will make Tannehill look like a solid quarterback again. Total fantasy points: 15.50.

Next up: Chargers on Sunday, 9/17 in Nashville (LAC -3.0)

Mike Williams, San Diego Chargers

Big Mike logged in a solid performance in a close loss to the Dolphins and former Tiger Christian Wilkins in Week 1. He caught 4 of 5 targets for 45 yards. Look for Williams to make a bigger splash in Week 2, a matchup that has the makings of a WRU showcase with Mike Williams and Nuk Hopkins facing off. Total fantasy points: 13.59.

Next up: Dolphins on Sunday, 9/17 in Nashville (LAC -3.0)

Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys

It seemed like everything went right for the Cowboys on Sunday night. They put on a clinic against the Giants in a dominating 40-0 win, one in which the Defense stood out. Kearse got in on the action with 7 tackles, 2 solo. For those of you with defenders in your fantasy league, he tallied 4.5 points.

Next up: Jets on Sunday, 9/17 in Dallas (DAL -9.0)

K’Von Wallace and Carlos Watkins, Arizona Cardinals

Wallace put in a solid performance for the Cardinals in a close 20-14 loss to the Commanders in Week 1. He led the secondary with 2 passes defended. The Cardinals host the Giants in Week 2, where Quarterback Daniel Jones will try to get back on track after a demoralizing defeat to the Cowboys. K’Von’s job is to see that he doesn’t. Total fantasy points: 7.0.

Watkins had a good day as well with 5 tackles, 3 solo, and a sack. Carlos being Carlos. Total fantasy points: 7.0

Next up: Giants on Sunday, 9/17 in Glendale (NYG -4.0)

A.J. Terrell and Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

While his little brother is settling in with the Tigers, A.J.’s Falcons put together a solid 24-10 season opening win against the Panthers. A.J. had 4 total tackles, with 3 solo and a tackle for loss. Total fantasy points: 4.5.

Grady logged 3 tackles, with 1 solo, 0.5 sacks and 2 quarterback hits. Total fantasy points: 3.0

Next up: Packers on Sunday, 9/17 in Atlanta (ATL -1.5)