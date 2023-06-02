Clemson Game Times Announced

Three months before Clemson’s season opener, the kickoff times for the Tigers first three games have been released.

Week 1

As previously announced, the Tigers will open the season in Durham against the Duke Blue Devils at 8:00pm on ESPN. It will be the only game on Labor Day, Monday September 4th. It is the second year in a row that the Tigers will command the attention of the college football world on Labor Day.

Week 2

The Tigers’ week 2 contest against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will have a unique 2:15pm kickoff. The game will be played on ACCN. The funky game time will allow TV viewers to flip over to the 3:30 games with about an hour left. In week 2, that includes Texas A&M at Miami. It also allows those with a drive home from Clemson of an hour or two to make it home in time for the night games. The big game that night is Texas at Alabama.

Week 3

In week 3, the Tigers will be back on ACCN for the nightcap at 8:00pm vs. FAU. In year’s past, Clemson was a near lock for noon games, but with the ACCN the Tigers now find themselves playing night games for non-Power Five opponents like the Florida Atlantic Owls from the Conference USA.

Tell us how you feel about the announced kickoff times! Is a 2:15pm kickoff the perfect time? What do you think of night games for non-Power Five opponents?