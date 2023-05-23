Clemson enters ACC Baseball Tournament looking to solidify National Seed spot

Over the past few years, the ACC tournament had become sort of a last chance effort for Clemson. In the final couple of years under Monte Lee the Tigers entered the tourney on the bubble needing a good showing or to win the whole thing to make it into the NCAA tournament. This year, that is not the case. The Tigers are ranked as high as #5 in the nation (Perfect Game). Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball says Clemson is solidly a top 8 national seed, projecting the Tigers as the 6th seed hosting Campbell, Oregon, and Army.

But through good times and bad Bakich’s boys ignore outside chatter, and rest assured the main thing these guys are focused on is winning the next game. Clemson’s ACC tourney gets started Wednesday night against Virginia Tech. The Tigers are a few weeks removed from sweeping the spicy Hokies and look to continue their dominance in that series.

Following the VT game, Clemson will also have a Friday morning tilt with Boston College (#22 D1 Baseball). Clemson took 2 of 3 from the Eagles back at the end of April. The Eagles open the tournament Tuesday with an 11 AM game against Virginia Tech.

If the Tigers advance from Pool C, they’ll play Saturday evening against the winner of Pool B, which has Virginia, North Carolina, and Georgia Tech. If the Tigers win that semifinal, then it will be a winner take all championship game at noon on Sunday.

If I were to guess on the Clemson pitching lineup for the tournament, I would say it will probably follow the weekend rotation. I expect Ethan Darden on Wednesday night, Gordon on Friday, Grice on Saturday if Clemson makes the semis, and then it’s anyone’s guess for a Sunday championship. Maybe Ryan Ammons? But again, first things first, handle Virginia Tech.

It looks to be dry weather in Durham until Saturday, which is great news because adding rain to tournament play almost guarantees you’ll have one game ending after midnight. Hopefully this ACC tournament will be on schedule, and successful for the Tigers!