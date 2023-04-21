Packing up and heading out: Tigers hit the road for series with NC State

Clemson (22-16, 6-9 ACC) vs. NC State (25-11, 8-9 ACC)

Friday: 10-2 Clemson win

Saturday: 4:00 PM ACCNX

Sunday: 1:00 PM ACCNX

The Tigers are continuing to take the right steps and once again have an opportunity to make some noise in a conference series. Last weekend, Clemson opened up with a rocky start against Notre Dame before winning the next two games and take their second series in a row. Clemson started with a bang on Tuesday against UGA, but the bats went silent for the rest of the game, and Cam Canarella was thrown out from right field by trying to score off of Cooper Ingle’s double to end the game 5-4 in favor of the Dawgs. The positive from that game was the return of Ryan Ammons, the Tiger pitcher who started the season as Clemson’s Friday night starter and is considered the best pitcher on the roster. Ammons has been out with injury since February, and while Ethan Darden, Austin Gordon, and Caden Grice are getting the nod on the hill this weekend, it’s exciting to know that Ammons could be in the mix again.

Similar to Notre Dame, NC State is a middling ACC team, but they are much more offensively dangerous than Notre Dame. The Pack is coming off of a sweep of FSU last weekend and knocked off in-state foe Davidson 22-7 this week. State is also a tough out at home, holding a 19-4 record at Doak Field. While this Pack team doesn’t boast Tommy White like they did last year, this team is still dangerous enough. This is where if Ryan Ammons can give Clemson some solid relief innings, it would be huge for a Tiger team that has been looking for consistency from the bullpen.

At the time of this publication, Clemson just claimed a gaudy 10-2 win over NC State in the Friday night game. Saturday may have rain, so be prepared for delays and schedule changes. Sunday most sunny.