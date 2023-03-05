Tigers Breeze Past Irish

In the final game of the regular season, the Clemson Tigers took care of business on their home floor defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 87-64 Saturday night. A total team effort saw the entire starting five score in double-figures. Led by 16 from Ian Schieffelin and Hunter Tyson.

After a poor offensive showing in their last game at Virginia, the Tigers had a focus on 3-point shooting and rebounding. The Tigers drained eight threes in the first half of play, while out rebounding the Irish 24-12 after the first 20 minutes of play. Hunter Tyson led the charge in both of those categories as he made 3 3-pointers and grabbed 10 boards heading in the first half.

Ian Schieffelin had his best effort of 2023, scoring 16 points, making all of his seven field goal attempts. He started off the contest with the hot hand, notching three consecutive buckets in a two minute span in the first half of play.

A career milestone was reached for PJ Hall, joining the exclusive 1,000 career point club. With 6:46 remaining in the game, Hall sliced through the Irish defense, on his way to the rim where he layed it in with his right hand. That was point number 1,000 for the junior. He ended the contest scoring 15 total, grabbing seven rebounds.

Hunter Tyson continues to prove why he is a double-double machine, now with 15 on the year. His 13 rebound effort was the 7th time this season he has snared 13+ boards in a single game.

Chase Hunter had himself a night too. A team-high seven assists along with knocking down four shots from deep is about all you can ask for from your starting PG, especially with post-season looming.

When Brevin Galloway is shooting efficiently from the floor, the Tigers are very tough to beat. That was the case tonight as he had 13 points on just eight shots, including three triples. It is a must for Clemson that he keeps his form during tournament play.

With the win, Clemson secured the number three seed in the ACC tournament, giving them the double-bye. The Tigers finished the regular season with a 22-9 overall record, 14-6 in conference play.