Clemson Basketball Drops Second-Straight, Miami Offense Too Much

The Clemson Tigers have cooled off after their hot start to ACC play. They’ve dropped each of their last two matchups — this time at home to a ranked Miami Hurricane squad, 78-74.

For the Tigers, this was their first home loss of the season and third loss in conference play. For the second straight year, Clemson has suffered a gut-punching loss to Miami, this one sure to knock them out of the next AP Top 25 poll on Monday.

A tightly contested game throughout the entirety of the first half, saw both teams trade baskets for the first 20 minutes of action. Hunter Tyson was his normal self in the first period, knocking down three 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough for Clemson to pull away, the teams were tied 35-35 at half.

Miami got off to a scorching hot start shooting to start off the second half. Four of their first three made field goals were 3-pointers giving them their first substantial run of the game. The Hurricanes led by as many as 12 points after the first nine minutes of half number two, mainly to do with their shooting.

Clemson fought back in the last 10 minutes of the contest, continuing to show a willingness to never quit. Brevin Galloway got the Tigers back within striking distance converting on an and-one with three minutes left, followed by a PJ Hall layup to put Clemson down by three. The Tigers were able to cut the deficit to two points with one second left after Hemenway made a prayer from way downtown, but Nijel Pack iced the game for good at the FT line.

PJ Hall had a very quiet first half, scoring just two points, but had an offensive explosion with 17 points on 7-9 shooting from the floor in the second half.

Hunter Tyson had his 11th double-double of the season, scoring 13 and grabbing 10 rebounds. He only attempted seven shots knocking down five of those.

Brevin Galloway in his first game back from his absence, dropped 15 points on 11 shots.

Clemson fought hard, but struggled to match Miami on the boards. The Hurricanes hauled in seven more offensive rebounds than the Tigers, securing a rebound margin of plus-10.

The schedule does not get much easier for Clemson. They travel to Chapel Hill next weekend, trying to avoid a three game losing streak.

The Tigers are now 18-6 overall, 10-3 in ACC play with three more games remaining at Littlejohn Coliseum.