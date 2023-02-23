Clemson Basketball Cruises at Home vs Syracuse Orange

After a brutally inexcusable loss at Louisville, the Littlejohn-loving Clemson Tigers bounced back with a dominant 91-73 win over the Syracuse Orange Wednesday night in Clemson.

Hunter Tyson got off to a scorching hot start, draining five 3-pointers en route to a 19-point first half. Syracuse’s 2-3 zone left many wrinkles on the perimeter and Tyson took full advantage. He also ended a man’s life later in the game, but we will get to that later.

The Tigers responded from their lackluster showing on the boards against Louisville, snagging 21 rebounds, nine more than Syracuse. Clemson did their dirty work on the offensive glass, eight offensive rebounds set the tone early in the half.

Hunter Tyson continued his excellence into the second half, finishing the contest with 29 points on 10-for-16 shooting. He was able to notch his 13th double-double of the campaign, grabbing 10 boards.

Now, the moment of flight for Tyson...

Also showing up huge for the Tigers was PJ Hall. Hall showed why he is regarded as one of the most feared players in the ACC with his inside-out scoring ability. Only missing three shots, he scored 16 points including a possibly more impressive dunk than his teammate Tyson.

It’s safe to say it got a little windy in Littlejohn tonight.

The guards also played a huge role in the victory. Chase Hunter made four of his nine shots, all from three, but it was his passing that sparked the majority of Clemson’s run. Hunter’s 11 assists gave him a new career-high. Dillion Hunter also added four dimes for the Tigers.

Brevin Galloway was able to knockdown his shots from deep, scoring in double figures for the second game in a row. He was 3-for-8 from beyond the arc, making that the fourth time this season his has made at lease three 3-pointers in a contest.

Simply, this game was never close. Clemson lead for the entirety of the game, the only tie being 0-0. The Tigers at home are a much different team. They still remain with only one home loss on the season (vs. ACC-leading Miami).

Judah Mintz proved to be a bright spot for Syracuse in his 37 minutes. He made all four of the 3-point attempts, leading the way for the Orange with 23 points on 8-15 shooting.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 12-5 in conference play and sit at fourth in the ACC standings. Clemson will be back in action Saturday with a marquee matchup on the road vs NC State.