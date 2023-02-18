Ellis helps Louisville upset Clemson

El Ellis scored 28 points to lead Louisville to an 83-73 win over Clemson on Saturday night.

A back-and-forth first half saw the Cardinals take a 39-36 lead in halftime. The Tigers took a 44-43 lead early in the second half, but Louisville scored nine points to spearhead a 23-8 run and stretched the lead to 14 with less than eight minutes to play.

A 9-0 Clemson run trimmed the deficit to 66-61, and the Tigers got within four points twice in the closing minutes. However, Louisville made 7 of 8 free throws in the final minute to close out the win.

The Cardinals lived at the free-throw line all evening and made 26 of their 28 attempts.

PJ Hall scored 28 points to lead the Tigers, and Brevin Galloway and Chase Hunter added 16 and 15, respectively.

Hunter Tyson scored 12 points but was just 2 of 9 from 3-point range. The Tigers made just four of their 24 attempts from long range as a team.

Clemson hosts Syracuse on Wednesday night.