Hot-shooting Tar Heels hand Clemson third straight loss

Caleb Love tied a career high with six 3-pointers, RJ Davis added four more, and North Carolina shot its way out of a slump in a 91-71 win over Clemson.

The Tigers came out hot and led 17-16 at the 10-minute mark of the first half, but back-to-back Love threes pushed the Tar Heels ahead by five. They would never relinquish the lead.

North Carolina pulled away for a 42-33 halftime lead, and they used Davis 3-pointers and buckets by Armando Bacot out of the break to stretch the lead to 54-39. Back-to-back buckets by Brevin Galloway were answered by another pair of 3-pointers by Love, and the Tar Heels cruised from there.

Bacot posted a double-double for North Carolina with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Love led the way with 23 points, while Davis added 17.

The Tar Heels made 15 3-pointers and shot 45 percent from long range after entering the game shooting just 30 percent on the season.

PJ Hall led the Tigers with 18 points, and Chase Hunter scored 15 but was just 3 of 16 from the field. Brevin Galloway added 10 points, with Chauncey Wiggins and Ben Middlebrooks chipping in eight apiece off the bench.

Hunter Tyson attempted just two shots and scored three points.

Clemson hosts Florida State on Wednesday night in desperate need of a win.