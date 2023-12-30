NFL Tigers - Week 16 Results

Clemson Tigers in the NFL - Week 16

It’s crunch time in the NFL with playoff positions still up for grabs in the final two weeks of the regular season. The playoffs have essentially begun for many teams, including the Jaguars and the Bengals. As we enter the final stretch, let’s review the Tiger Pro performances from Week 16.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (8-7)

Tee Higgins followed up a strong game against the Vikings in Week 15 with an encore performance against the Steelers last week. While Cincinnati fell to Pittsburgh 34-11, there was no let down from Higgins. With Ja’Marr Chase sidelined, Tee stepped up and grabbed 5 catches for 140 yards and the Bengals’ lone touchdown of the day. Cincinnati is still alive in the playoff race, but they’ll likely need to win out and get some help along the way. If Chase continues to miss time, Cincinnati’s hopes will weigh more heavily on Higgins’ shoulders as the stand-in #1 receiver. The Bengals have their work cut out for them this weekend when they head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on a Chiefs team who has lost 3 of their last 4 games and should be plenty motivated to get back on track. [Total fantasy points: 25.0]

Next up: Chiefs (9-6) on Sunday, 12/31 in Kansas City (KC -6.5)

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7)

After starting the season 8-3, Jacksonville has lost 4 in a row after suffering a 30-12 defeat at the hands of the Buccaneers last weekend. Despite the slump, the Jaguars still find themselves in first place in the AFC South, albeit by the slimmest of margins by way of tiebreaker over the Colts and Texans who both sit at 8-7.

Trevor Lawrence has been playing through injury for several weeks and had another difficult outing last week in Tampa Bay. He completed 17 of 29 passes for 211 yards with a touchdown and 2 interceptions. He also ran 4 times for 29 yards, fumbled twice and lost one for a third turnover. Lawrence has unfortunately been ruled out for Sunday with a shoulder injury. Up until this weekend, he had not missed a game in high school, college or the NFL due to injury. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard will get the start in Lawrence’s absence in a must-win matchup against the struggling Panthers who have yet to win on the road. [Total fantasy points: 11.34]

Travis Etienne, Jr. couldn’t get anything going against Tampa Bay either. He finished with only 6 rushing attempts for 12 yards, 3 catches for 19 yards, and had his lowest fantasy points total of the year. We should see more production from Etienne this weekend against what has been a porous Panthers run defense. With Lawrence out, the Jaguars will likely rely more heavily on Etienne and the running game. [Total fantasy points: 6.1]

Next up: Panthers (2-13) on Sunday, 12/31 in Jacksonville (JAX -4.0)

Isaiah Simmons and Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants (5-10)

The Giants have struggled this season and are out of the playoff picture. They lost to the Eagles last week 33-25, but Isaiah Simmons brought his A-game on Christmas Day. He finished with 4 tackles (3 solo), a pass defended, and he forced and recovered a fumble. He had his second highest fantasy output of the year against Philadelphia, and he will look to finish strong over the final two games. [Total fantasy points: 8.5]

Big Dex had a solid day himself with 4 solo tackles, including 2 tackles for loss. Simmons, Lawrence and the Giants can play spoiler this weekend when they host Matthew Stafford and the Rams who are still alive and fighting for a playoff spot. [Total fantasy points: 6.0]

Next up: Los Angeles Rams (8-7) on Sunday, 12/31 in New York/East Rutherford, NJ (LAR -6.0)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Here is a look at the other Tiger Pros’ performances from Week 16:

A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons: 5 tackles (4 solo) [Total fantasy points: 4.5]

DeAndre Hopkins: 2 receptions for 20 yards [Total fantasy points: 4.0]

Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins: 4 tackles (2 solo) [Total fantasy points: 3.0].

Andrew Booth, Jr., Minnesota Vikings: 1 solo tackle and 1 pass defended [Total fantasy points: 2.0]

K.J. Henry, Washington Commanders: 3 tackles (1 solo) [Total fantasy points: 2.0]

Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys: 2 solo tackles [Total fantasy points: 2.0]

Justyn Ross, Kansas City Chiefs: 1 reception for 2 yards [Total fantasy points: 1.2]

Trenton Simpson, Baltimore Ravens: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Albert Huggins, Atlanta Falcons: 1 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]

Bryan Bresee, New Orleans Saints: 1 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]

Clelin Ferrell, San Francisco 49ers: 1 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]

Myles Murphy, Cincinnati Bengals: 1 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]

Baylon Spector, Buffalo Bills: 1 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]